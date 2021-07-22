June 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded in North America. An epic drought is gripping our state. Miles of the
Rio Grande have dried up, acequias are running dry after flowing for centuries and wildfire risk is extra high.
At the same time, gasoline prices in New Mexico have climbed above $3 per gallon, more than double the low prices that followed the pandemic shutdown in April 2020. That has particularly large impacts on low-income New Mexicans, who spend a disproportionately large amount of their incomes to get around.
How we use energy for transportation is at the heart of both of these challenges. Tailpipe pollution from burning gasoline is a primary driver of the climate emergency. And using gasoline to fuel our cars and trucks makes us vulnerable to price spikes, while wasting energy and money.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has a major opportunity right now to continue to empower more low-income and underserved New Mexicans, to play a meaningful role in the transition to clean energy and make progress against climate change. That opportunity: to speed up New Mexico’s shift to clean electricity as our main transportation fuel.
Driving an electric vehicle can significantly reduce how much money New Mexicans spend on transportation each month.
Electric cars are becoming increasingly affordable. For example, the new electric Ford F-150 truck will be priced at a similar level as the gasoline version, even without the available $7,500 federal tax credit. There are also hundreds of thousands of affordable used EVs available on the secondary market, many still under warranty after the end of a two- to three-year lease.
Charging an electric vehicle is roughly equivalent to filling up on dollar-a-gallon gasoline. Additionally, Consumer Reports recently estimated that people who purchase an electric car can expect to save an average of $4,600 in repair and maintenance costs over the life of the vehicle, compared with a gasoline-powered car. All-in, MJ Bradley & Associates estimates that widespread EV adoption would save New Mexican drivers over $20 billion through midcentury.
Low-income households are most in need of the predictable fuel cost savings and low-cost maintenance EVs can provide. This is particularly true in rural communities because rural drivers travel longer distances, and thus spend more on gasoline and car maintenance.
At the same time, driving an electric vehicle produces much less of the pollution that causes climate change. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, driving an EV in New Mexico is 50 percent cleaner than a conventional car. And as New Mexico transitions to 100 percent clean energy, electric vehicles will get much cleaner.
The first thing Gov. Lujan Grisham should do to unlock these benefits is adopt Clean Car Standards, which would require automakers to make a wider variety of electric vehicles available for sale here in New Mexico. Prosperity Works and the Center for Civic Policy have joined a coalition to petition the Environmental Improvement Board to adopt this important policy this year.
If the governor and the board act now, we would begin to see more clean vehicles deployed in the state by 2024. If the state waits until next year to act, the benefits of action could be significantly delayed.
In conversations with low-income communities across New Mexico, Prosperity Works and the Center for Civic Policy have found that people have real concerns about pollution and climate change — and a real desire to both be a part of the solution and to share in the health and economic benefits that action will bring.
The road ahead is clear. All we need is for the governor to hit the accelerator.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.