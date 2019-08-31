Few things are as stressful as having to navigate our complex health care system, particularly when you are ill or need emergency care. Surprise medical billing only makes matters worse for patients who already have endured so much. Nobody should be caught off guard by inordinately high bills for the cost of care not covered by their insurance plan — particularly if they might still be recovering.
Yet, as insurance companies continue to narrow their provider networks, surprise billing is becoming increasingly common. Fortunately, Congress finally seems poised to solve this problem on a national scale. However, it is vital that lawmakers make the right call when it comes to passing legislation that addresses this issue, as some proposals that have been introduced take the exact wrong approach if the goal truly is protecting patients.
Some in Congress seem to think that the answer to ending surprise billing requires government intervention through a misguided approach called benchmarking, which would essentially lead to a form of government rate-setting. Under benchmarking, the federal government sets payment rates to physicians providing out-of-network care using artificially low figures provided by insurance companies.
This could have severe consequences on New Mexico’s hospitals and emergency rooms — with the ones serving our rural communities being the hardest hit. Many of these facilities struggle already just to provide access to quality care and keep their doors open. An approach that slashes rates to providers — which benchmarking would do for both in-network and out-of-network physicians — would end up transferring huge financial losses onto hospitals that could threaten their ability to continue providing quality care for our communities. Patients would likely see their options for health care dwindle and costs rise as a result.
In short, benchmarking should be a nonstarter for anyone in Congress who is serious about ending surprise billing while maintaining access and affordability for patients. Instead, Congress should look to another mechanism described in different legislative proposals — independent dispute resolution, or IDR, which is currently included in the STOP Surprise Billing Act (S. 1531) that was introduced by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Michael Bennet. The IDR process creates a framework for fair, honest negotiations between insurance companies and providers, allowing both sides to come to an agreement for payment amounts decided by an impartial mediator.
A key provision that makes IDR the far more effective and preferred option is that providers would receive interim payments until a final amount is determined, within 30 days or less. These temporary reimbursements would help keep smaller, rural hospitals and health care centers in good financial standing so no patient’s access to care is threatened at any point.
In New York, where state legislators implemented IDR in 2015 to help with their surprise billing problem, the process has helped improve network participation while lowering out-of-network bills drastically. That is why other states — including, most recently, Washington and Texas — have passed similar measures in their state legislatures. Moreover, federal legislation that includes IDR would serve as an important backstop to a law passed in New Mexico, which, while important, still does not apply to some 35 percent of New Mexicans.
As a former candidate for Congress, I know Congress needs to do something to stop surprise billing nationwide — but members must approach this problem the right way. In New Mexico, we are lucky to be represented by Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and encourage them to work with their colleagues on both sides of the aisle to champion the IDR process and work to include it in any bill Congress ultimately passes on this issue.
Pat Davis is an Albuquerque city councilor.