This time last year, I was logging up to 80 miles running a week on the trails around Albuquerque, training for back-to-back ultra marathons. This year, I have yet to plan for a race or log that kind of mileage doing my favorite outdoor recreation activity.
For some of us, summer has snuck up fast, while many more New Mexicans are already taking advantage of the season; paddleboarding on the Rio Grande, fly fishing on the San Juan, backpacking in the Pecos, bikepacking the Monumental Loop and watching migrations at the Sevilleta.
New Mexicans have no shortage of outdoor recreation wonders to encounter right here in our home state, the Land of Enchantment.
We enjoy some of the best skiing in the country. Our clean, cold rivers support fish and water sports, and the grand expanse of public lands throughout the state provide a rich tapestry for hunters. Our trails are historic like El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, exciting like the IMBA Epic South Boundary Trail and unparalleled like the many miles winding through our national monuments wilderness areas and local parks.
We all share a deep love of the land. We know that water is life, and we enjoy nearly 300 days of sun a year. We get outside for the joy of it, to connect with one another, for the enchantment and to appreciate our place in nature.
That is exactly what the Outdoor Recreation Division works to ensure — that all New Mexicans gain public health, environmental and economic benefits of sustainable outdoor recreation. We champion these outcomes by working to increase access to the outdoors for all New Mexicans, especially those who have been excluded from the traditional outdoor recreation and environmental movements.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham created the Outdoor Recreation Division four years ago to focus on sustainable economic development, conservation, outdoor equity, education and health. Under the governor’s leadership, we launched the innovative first-of-its-kind Outdoor Equity Fund.
This grant has now helped 40,000 underserved New Mexican youth have transformative outdoor experiences in just three years’ time. We are looking forward to the 2023 applications rolling in from across the state. We are hoping for the largest cohort of awardees to date with the recent program changes to lower barriers even further. Ensuring our youth have transformative experiences outside creates appreciation and respect for our lands, waters and cultural heritage that fosters a lifelong stewardship.
To increase outdoor access for New Mexicans, another Outdoor Recreation Division strategy backed by Gov. Lujan Grisham is investing in outdoor recreation infrastructure projects throughout the state. These improvements bolster conservation efforts, increase community well-being and provide sustainable economic development. We have funded 90 projects in two years, from park and trail improvements on tribal lands to expanding facilities at a rural shooting range.
The Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grant program funds projects that enhance communities’ access and experience as recreationists. These projects have also created 500 new local employment opportunities.
Efforts like these have helped New Mexico to become fifth in the nation in outdoor recreation job growth, where the industry contributes $2.3 billion to the state GDP and employs over 28,000 people. These statistics show that New Mexico is bouncing back from 2020, when we saw a dip due to the pandemic.
We have seen the values of land, water and life, which were already ingrained in the hearts of every New Mexican, further solidify and deepen in appreciation. Continue to hold on to those deep values as you get outside. Consider volunteering for outdoor conservation projects. Remember your “why” when you are camping, boating, hunting, hiking or riding.
There are several campaigns helping to educate us on the best practices for enjoying the land, leaving no trace and keeping the places we love better than we found them. Ultimately, it comes down to being respectful and responsible outdoors. Learn about fire safety before you start a campfire, learn about and acknowledge what land you are on prior to your visit, look out for one another’s safety and say hello on the trail. Let’s all champion the enchantment together.
AJ Jones is marketing director for New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division.