This time last year, I was logging up to 80 miles running a week on the trails around Albuquerque, training for back-to-back ultra marathons. This year, I have yet to plan for a race or log that kind of mileage doing my favorite outdoor recreation activity.

For some of us, summer has snuck up fast, while many more New Mexicans are already taking advantage of the season; paddleboarding on the Rio Grande, fly fishing on the San Juan, backpacking in the Pecos, bikepacking the Monumental Loop and watching migrations at the Sevilleta.

New Mexicans have no shortage of outdoor recreation wonders to encounter right here in our home state, the Land of Enchantment.

AJ Jones is marketing director for New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division.

