New Mexico needs a vision aligned with a grand opening, not a mere reopening. We need a grand opening coupled with 3,000 to 4,000 new jobs across New Mexico to help us recover from the COVID-19 economic crisis.
The Constitutional Amendment for Early Childhood Education, House Joint Resolution 1, will do just that. Ten years in the making, HJR 1 is a proposal to invest 1 percent of the Land Grant Permanent Fund into the expansion of early childhood programs like child care, preschool and home visiting.
Investment in early childhood programs plants a tree for the future and provides economic fruits for today. The combination of COVID-19 and the oil crash has created high rates of unemployment. Who would not welcome 3,000 to 4,000 jobs over three years? If we truly believe in early childhood programs, we should act as such.
The Early Childhood Constitutional Amendment would provide part of the economic stimulus needed to help get us out of this crisis. The Land Grant Permanent Fund is an equity fund. It should not be used to bail out budgets in rough times, but build new futures. The fund is not intended as a substitute for taxes. As an equity fund, it is established to finance good investment opportunities, creating an ever-increasing return for New Mexicans.
Some have proposed increasing the distribution from the fund to shore up the state budget. While such a move might let a lot of people off the hook, it does not create long-term, common good for New Mexico.
Investing in early childhood programs creates health for our children. Early childhood programs build a strong future workforce. Important social and emotional skills are developed during the first years of a child’s life. These foundational skills will help our children succeed. These programs support the very resiliency our neighbors and families need today. For some of our fellow New Mexicans, underlying health conditions have made them vulnerable to COVID-19. Early childhood programs like home visiting mitigate these underlying health conditions.
Investing an additional 1 percent from the Land Grant Permannet Fund will stimulate the economy and enables moms who choose to go back to work. Careers in early childhood are typically held by women who spend a higher portion of their earnings on their children and in their communities, which improves the quality of life for the early educators and improves the economy by supporting local businesses. Our tax base would be increased by an additional $40 million per year.
Yes, our state is in crisis, but we have a vision that secures the common good for all New Mexicans. To ensure that no cuts are made to essential services New Mexicans count on, like our local schools, we need to remember another fund, New Mexico’s $1.5 billion Rainy Day Fund. Given that we are facing a multiyear budgetary challenge, use the Rainy Day Fund in year one and then for future years, do the hard work of rolling back tax breaks for the wealthy. The Rainy Day Fund is for the budget; the Land Grant Permanent Fund is for investments.
This is the vision and grand opening our state needs right now. This is the fiscally prudent approach. This is a crucial time: We must use the resources available to us to support the people of New Mexico and the needs of our state.
Sister Peggy Deneweth, S.C., is board chairwoman of CHI St. Joseph’s Children, and Allen Sánchez is president, CHI St. Joseph’s Children.
