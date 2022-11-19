I had just given birth to a boy. And like any mother, I expected him to be healthy, beautiful and thriving. Instead, my new son was having trouble breathing.

He was immediately taken to the NICU to undergo testing and support his breathing, and stayed there for 23 days. After that, he was discharged and sent home on oxygen support until he was 3 months old. His life revolved around a 25-foot cord for his oxygen, and he wore a monitor on his foot that would beep at all hours of the day and night if his oxygen saturation went below 95 percent.

Unlike most working families in New Mexico, I was lucky enough to have an employer that allowed me to take up to 10 weeks off for maternity leave; the first two weeks were paid, and for the rest I was allowed to use sick leave and vacation time. I was able to cover a total of six paid weeks, but the rest were unpaid. I was fortunate to also be granted two extra weeks unpaid leave to ensure our son was off oxygen support so I had one less thing to worry about.

Candace Cichuniec is the Program and Operations Coordinator for Ngage New Mexico in Las Cruces.

Popular in the Community