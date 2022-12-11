Wildlife management in New Mexico is stuck in a time warp. The laws and institutions put in place to protect our wildlife remain largely unchanged from when they were created more than a century ago. They are out of sync with modern science, public trust principles and changing public attitudes. Modernization is urgently needed to protect New Mexico’s rich wildlife heritage.

Most of New Mexico’s wildlife laws were written in 1921 and reflect the prevailing attitudes of that time. Wild animals were valued mainly as “resources” for human consumption. “Game” animals such as elk were hunted for their meat. “Furbearers” such as bobcats were trapped for their furs. Top carnivores such as wolves were vilified and persecuted. Most of New Mexico’s wildlife species, however, held no interest one way or another for hunters, anglers, trappers or livestock operators and were simply ignored.

New Mexico is blessed with an extraordinary diversity of wildlife. We rank among the top three states in the number of bird, mammal and reptile species found within our borders.

Kevin Bixby is the executive director of the nonprofit Wildlife for All. He lives in Las Cruces and has worked as a wildlife advocate in New Mexico for more than 30 years.

Popular in the Community