Wildlife management in New Mexico is stuck in a time warp. The laws and institutions put in place to protect our wildlife remain largely unchanged from when they were created more than a century ago. They are out of sync with modern science, public trust principles and changing public attitudes. Modernization is urgently needed to protect New Mexico’s rich wildlife heritage.
Most of New Mexico’s wildlife laws were written in 1921 and reflect the prevailing attitudes of that time. Wild animals were valued mainly as “resources” for human consumption. “Game” animals such as elk were hunted for their meat. “Furbearers” such as bobcats were trapped for their furs. Top carnivores such as wolves were vilified and persecuted. Most of New Mexico’s wildlife species, however, held no interest one way or another for hunters, anglers, trappers or livestock operators and were simply ignored.
New Mexico is blessed with an extraordinary diversity of wildlife. We rank among the top three states in the number of bird, mammal and reptile species found within our borders.
Scientists tell us that all wild creatures contribute to healthy ecosystems, yet our system of wildlife management still reflects an outdated ranking of species based on their utility to humans.
The statutory mandate for managing wildlife in New Mexico, for example, sets a goal of maintaining a “supply” of “game and fish” as if wild animals are simply consumer goods. There is no mention of the facts that wildlife is a public trust and that the government, as trustee, has a duty to protect all wildlife for the benefit of all New Mexicans. Nor is there acknowledgment of the intrinsic or ecological value of wildlife, or that a growing number of people enjoy wildlife for “nonconsumptive” uses, such as wildlife watching and photography.
The entities charged with safeguarding New Mexico’s wildlife, the Game Commission and the Department of Game and Fish, are needlessly constrained by our outdated laws. Their management authority is limited to species enumerated in statute as “protected,” a list that consists of a hodgepodge of taxa that legislators over the years have deemed worthy of protection. A good number of nonnative species are on the list, such as oryx and rainbow trout. The most recent addition was tilapia, a fish originally from Africa.
Notably, the list does not include a sizable portion of New Mexico’s native fauna. About 40 percent of our native vertebrate species are missing, including prairie dogs (keystone species), most of our bats species (nature’s pest controllers) and a whopping two thirds of our native fishes. Invertebrates are nearly completely absent, despite their ecological importance. The commission and department lack management authority over these omitted species, which means they cannot take direct conservation measures to protect them should the need arise.
Perhaps New Mexico’s system of wildlife management made sense a century ago, but it is woefully inadequate to meet the challenge of saving species today in the face of a worsening global extinction crisis. To protect our wildlife and stave off extinctions here, modernization is imperative.
The Legislature should start by rewriting the statutory mandate to prioritize the conservation of all species and ecosystems as a public trust. It should expand the commission and department’s management authority to cover all species including invertebrates. It should change the name of the commission and department from “game” to “wildlife” to reflect their new mission. And it should establish new, broad sources of funding for wildlife that are not tied to hunting and fishing so that the department has the resources needed to protect all wildlife for the benefit of all New Mexicans.
Kevin Bixby is the executive director of the nonprofit Wildlife for All. He lives in Las Cruces and has worked as a wildlife advocate in New Mexico for more than 30 years.