Seeing the stories about the devastating wildfires in Maui has been a wake-up call that no place — not even a formerly lush paradise in Hawaii — is immune from the extreme impacts of climate change. The changing climate has fueled longer-lasting droughts that dry out vegetation, fueling hotter, faster-spreading fires.
Our national forests have been especially vulnerable to that dangerous cycle. Our forests deliver clean drinking water, provide wildlife habitat, sustain cultural traditions, and support jobs and the outdoor recreation economy. Old and mature forests are also critical for mitigating climate change by storing vast amounts of carbon. In fact, those forests offset about 11% of our nation’s carbon emissions, sequestering 113 million metric tons of carbon a year. That’s equivalent to taking more than 24 million cars off the road.
Here in New Mexico, where we have more than 9 million acres of national forest, the threats are particularly grave. A study conducted in 2020 by the Forest Service showed homes in New Mexico on average are at greater risk from wildfire damage than in three-quarters of other states.
We no longer have the luxury of waiting to determine how to best combat climate change and safeguard our communities. We must manage our national forests using balanced strategies so they are as healthy and resistant to mega-wildfires as possible. Adopting science-based policies that allow managers to adapt to changing conditions on the ground will greatly contribute to successful adaptation and durability of the forests in and surrounding communities.
Fortunately, the U.S. Forest Service has initiated a process to consider adopting new, long-term management policies and approaches to do just that. This management framework must include protecting older forests through locally tailored management practices to enhance overall forest and ecosystem resilience. The Forest Service must also steward mature forests so they can withstand disturbances such as wildfire or drought.
This approach also can benefit local communities that depend on forest management and restoration for their livelihoods. Perhaps most importantly, the Forest Service must ensure it engages with local communities and diverse constituencies as early and often as possible in this process.
We know that when the Forest Service listens to tribes, traditional land users, hunters, anglers and other conservationists, the agency can develop a balanced management approach that benefits wildlife, public lands and local communities alike. Two years ago, the New Mexico Wildlife Federation worked with a diverse group of stakeholders to urge the Forest Service to create special management areas in the Santa Fe and Carson National Forests.
Those management areas helped to safeguard important wildlife habitat and migration areas, including in one of the nation’s most intact migration corridors in the nation: the upper Rio Grande watershed. Those protections respected piñon and wood-gathering traditions and encouraged responsible recreation while safeguarding terrestrial wildlife and aquatic species.
It’s that kind of balanced, community-led approach that we are urging again. We all want to see our national forests managed to encourage climate resilience, boost biodiversity, reduce the risk of mega-wildfires and safeguard clean water. I hope you will join me in urging the U.S. Forest Service to adopt climate-smart management policies to ensure the health and vitality of New Mexico’s national forests for generations to come.
Jesse Deubel is executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation.