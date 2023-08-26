Seeing the stories about the devastating wildfires in Maui has been a wake-up call that no place — not even a formerly lush paradise in Hawaii — is immune from the extreme impacts of climate change. The changing climate has fueled longer-lasting droughts that dry out vegetation, fueling hotter, faster-spreading fires.

Our national forests have been especially vulnerable to that dangerous cycle. Our forests deliver clean drinking water, provide wildlife habitat, sustain cultural traditions, and support jobs and the outdoor recreation economy. Old and mature forests are also critical for mitigating climate change by storing vast amounts of carbon. In fact, those forests offset about 11% of our nation’s carbon emissions, sequestering 113 million metric tons of carbon a year. That’s equivalent to taking more than 24 million cars off the road.

Here in New Mexico, where we have more than 9 million acres of national forest, the threats are particularly grave. A study conducted in 2020 by the Forest Service showed homes in New Mexico on average are at greater risk from wildfire damage than in three-quarters of other states.

Jesse Deubel is executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation.

