The Pacific Northwest endured a grueling summer 2021 heat wave that killed more than 1,000 people in a handful of days and impacted millions more. At the time, I was working with the regional health care coalition in Seattle. Our role was supporting the emergency response coordination between public health, health care and emergency managers throughout western Washington.
Few Seattle residents have air conditioning in their homes, and temperatures reached 120 degrees in some parts of the city, with most areas reaching at least 110. Emergency room staff were forced to put heat stroke patients in body bags packed with ice — and soon, hospitals were even running out of ice. We were preparing for worst-case scenarios including the mass evacuation of long-term care facilities due to blackouts. I had spent years poring over emergency response options based on climate change projections, yet nothing prepared me for the chaos I saw.
Without decisive climate action, this crisis hints at what’s to come for New Mexico. Last year, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire scorched almost 350,000 acres, shattering records to become the biggest wildfire in state history and the largest blaze in the continental U.S. It was also the most destructive ever, causing upwards of $5 billion in damage. New Mexico has not yet seen a mass casualty event like the Pacific Northwest heat wave, yet we remain one of the most climate-vulnerable states. We could see agricultural communities decimated by megadroughts, heat waves overwhelming our already fragile health care system, wildfires again displacing thousands and smoke so intense our outdoor tourism industry collapses.
New Mexico can’t afford to be naive about climate change. We’re fortunate that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham understands the issues of climate change, public health and disaster response must be addressed together. We should send legislation her way that does just that.
Personally, I feel a sense of urgency to build a more resilient New Mexico for my son, who turns 3 this summer. This means not just mitigating climate change by reducing climate pollution — which we’re doing and need to accelerate — but also adapting to the climate impacts it’s too late to reverse.
Evaporative coolers provide a helpful example. Growing up in Albuquerque, almost everyone had them at home. With more triple-digits weather lately, some people are upgrading to air conditioning — but a majority of families can’t afford it or can’t switch because they’re renters. As temperatures rise, evaporative coolers become less effective, and vulnerable communities will suffer health consequences. Evaporative coolers also use lots of water, and they let in wildfire smoke, making them even less ideal given our changing climate.
House Bill 42, also introduced as Senate Bill 5, is a critical step toward building a climate-resilient New Mexico. Otherwise known as the Public Health and Climate Change Resiliency Act, it’s sponsored by Sen. Liz Stefanics and Rep. Liz Thomson, both Democrats, it would create a state program to address climate change and public health together.
States like Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington have robust health department programs to collect data and implement efforts that protect residents from climate impacts. It’s time New Mexico catches up. The legislation also would fund community and tribal resilience projects. For example, the fund will support vulnerable communities to create neighborhood cooling centers and provide backup generators for when the power goes out during extreme weather. Fortunately, the bill just passed its first legislative hurdle in late January.
The time to act is yesterday. The public health community is poised to step up on climate change, but we need New Mexico lawmakers to dedicate the resources to get the job done.
Nathaniel Matthews-Trigg is an affiliate instructor with the University of Washington’s Center for Health and the Global Environment and an emergency manager who lives in Albuquerque.