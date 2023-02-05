The Pacific Northwest endured a grueling summer 2021 heat wave that killed more than 1,000 people in a handful of days and impacted millions more. At the time, I was working with the regional health care coalition in Seattle. Our role was supporting the emergency response coordination between public health, health care and emergency managers throughout western Washington.

Few Seattle residents have air conditioning in their homes, and temperatures reached 120 degrees in some parts of the city, with most areas reaching at least 110. Emergency room staff were forced to put heat stroke patients in body bags packed with ice — and soon, hospitals were even running out of ice. We were preparing for worst-case scenarios including the mass evacuation of long-term care facilities due to blackouts. I had spent years poring over emergency response options based on climate change projections, yet nothing prepared me for the chaos I saw.

Without decisive climate action, this crisis hints at what’s to come for New Mexico. Last year, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire scorched almost 350,000 acres, shattering records to become the biggest wildfire in state history and the largest blaze in the continental U.S. It was also the most destructive ever, causing upwards of $5 billion in damage. New Mexico has not yet seen a mass casualty event like the Pacific Northwest heat wave, yet we remain one of the most climate-vulnerable states. We could see agricultural communities decimated by megadroughts, heat waves overwhelming our already fragile health care system, wildfires again displacing thousands and smoke so intense our outdoor tourism industry collapses.

Nathaniel Matthews-Trigg is an affiliate instructor with the University of Washington’s Center for Health and the Global Environment and an emergency manager who lives in Albuquerque.

