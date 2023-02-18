“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

On Jan. 1, 2023, I was sworn into office as the 32nd attorney general of the state of New Mexico, and for the last several weeks, my team and I have been heavily involved in the legislative process, appearing before committees dealing with budgetary issues, public safety proposals and ongoing litigation impacting water and natural resources across the state.

Given the incredible breadth and complexity of this work, members of the public might be surprised to learn my primary objective for this session is not simply preserving our ability to engage in these important issues, but to encourage the Legislature to reimagine the Attorney General’s Office and enhance our power to protect and serve the most vulnerable members of our community.

Raúl Torrez is attorney general for the state of New Mexico.