I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah.
While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
The jobs of the future, which I believe New Mexico can attract, represent an opportunity to better lives. And for the 80,000 New Mexicans who are unemployed, such jobs might also mean an opportunity to stay in our state, raise their families and be close to grandma and grandpa, their extended families and friends.
We often talk about the “brain drain,” those New Mexicans who graduated from our public schools and our state’s universities, only to leave our state to seek out greener pastures elsewhere because New Mexico lacked jobs commensurate with their skills and that would meet their aspirations for improving their lives. New Mexico needs to add to its tagline, so we become the Land of Enchantment and opportunity.
Well, we have a great opportunity staring us in the face with the Public Service Company of New Mexico-Avangrid merger now before the Public Regulation Commission. For starters, this deal could bring with it at least 150 jobs with a financial benefit of over $204 million. It also means $73 million will go to PNM customers to reduce monthly electric bills, create a fund for people behind in paying their bills due to the pandemic, establish a fund for low-income energy assistance and fund an initiative to improve access to electricity for the rural citizens in our state. That’s a total benefit to the state of over $270 million.
PNM has been a stellar corporate citizen for decades, donating millions of dollars to nonprofit organizations, jump-starting economic development initiatives and having staff members participate on every major board of directors in the region. And Avangrid is a giant in comparison.
The company is a $40 billion company, with its parent company a $150 billion company. Avangrid is recognized as a global and national leader in renewable energy, which will position New Mexico well in the next normal, as our state has some of the most robust wind and solar renewable energy resources in the United States.
Now is our time as New Mexicans to get serious and focus on economic development. Economic development does not mean throwing dollars without job creation. We need to attract real companies with real high-paying jobs, not just in Albuquerque but statewide. Avangrid is planning on adding a minimum 150 great jobs to the state, and likely many more as the company continues to thrive here. Additionally, it will contribute $7.5 million in economic development funds and $12.5 million directly to the Farmington area that has been so hard hit by the coal plant closure.
Bobby Unser, the late Albuquerque auto racing legend, was once quoted as saying, “Success is where preparation and opportunity meet.” Our state has some hard “preparation” work to do. It will take an all-hands-on-deck approach by the private, public and nonprofit sectors to chart a course for future success.
The PNM-Avangrid merger represents an opportunity to accelerate that work. Avangrid is exactly the type of company we want in New Mexico. Success will not be accomplished overnight. However, having this quality of company coming into New Mexico is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Let’s not blow it.
