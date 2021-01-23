New Mexico must seize its future as other states have. I spent most of my career in Houston, the “Who would want to live there?” city. Population of 400,000 at the end of World War II and a safe bet for one of the largest cities in the U.S. today. Its name is synonymous with oil while having the largest medical center in the world. How did that happen?
There are many kinds of intelligence. One is the ability to not just see the future but create the future through ideas, then make them real and make them yours. That describes what I call “smart Texans.”
In 1906, Galveston was one of our nation’s largest ports with a population greater than Houston, some 40 miles inland. Then came the hurricane of 1906, wiping Galveston off the map, clear down to the streets. Houston’s smart Texans saw a possible future and built it. They constructed a channel from the Gulf of Mexico to within a few miles of today’s downtown wide enough for two ships to pass each other in opposite directions. The Port of Houston became the nation’s third-largest and a significant economic contributor.
Flying in to Houston’s Intercontinental Airport for the first time in 1974, I had a window seat watching for the city lights. The only lights I saw were those along the side of the runway as the 727’s wheels touched the pavement. Commercial pilots called the airport “the black hole.”
Smart Houstonians had realized that their original airport (Hobby) would not have the capacity for the city of the future. So they gobbled up an enormous tract of land outside Houston’s northern boundary and began building. The “black hole” became a major international and domestic airport serving the nation’s third-largest metropolitan area. The smart Houstonians had seized their future and wrestled it to the ground like a steer in a rodeo.
Rice University’s James Baker Institute held a recent conference titled “COVID-19, Energy Transitions and the Roles of Energy Sources and New Technology.” In 2019, Texas produced 41 percent of U.S. oil while simultaneously generating 28 percent of all U.S. wind-based electricity. Researchers are working on “green hydrogen” and other new technologies. Texans already are diversifying from oil and gas to windmills and solar. As with every major effort they undertake, they will give birth to this future and make it their own.
New Mexicans should take heed. Why do we insist on resisting wind while relying on oil and gas as our biggest economic driver? Houston went through an oil recession in the early 1980s that turned newly built suburbs into ghost towns, then focused on medical, biomedical, software and other technologies to balance the economy. Decades later, the city is home to the nation’s premier cancer research hospital.
New Mexico’s governor and her Cabinet are working on our economy’s balance, smartly focusing on existing strengths including aerospace and film production as well as renewable energy. We should support this effort, realizing that the 40 percent of our state’s revenue provided by oil is at risk. We don’t have to grow in the Texas style; we have our own vision of what success means. But we do need to grow in ways that matter to us.
Perhaps we could be the people who apply advanced IT, biotechnology and other expertise to solve the water problem for the Western states and the world. Perhaps we could be 10th in public education, not 50th. We must identify six to eight key goals and seize them. We have cowboys here, too, and steers enough to wrestle.
