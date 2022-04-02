There are 663 drilling rigs running now in the United States, 97 of them right here in New Mexico.
And what happens when those busy drillers and tool pushers and rig hands hit pay dirt? What happens when that rotary drilling bit finally claws its way into an underground formation and the oil and gas, trapped forever beneath the rock, explodes toward the surface under extreme pressure?
Think of Jett Rink, James Dean’s character in the movie Giant, standing in the black rain of his gusher while that oil erupts into the sky. When you hit gas — methane — it does the same thing.
I stood under gushers of methane growing up in the San Juan Basin, as drillers let that torrent of gas, with all its fracked impurities, roar into that same sky. Sent up as a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than CO2 or burned to create harmful, even toxic, nitrous oxide.
It wasn’t until 2012, over 60 years after Jett’s gusher in the famous movie, that the Environmental Protection Agency tried to control those gushers of gas that are released during the well-completion phase of drilling. It issued regulations that were meant to require drillers to capture the gas and all the harmful and toxic chemicals that come up with it.
That process, sometimes called “Green Completions” or “Reduced Emission Completions,” dramatically cuts methane pollution from the well-completion phase, and cutting methane pollution is something the vast majority of citizens favor. An Environmental Defense Fund survey last year showed 71 percent of those polled favored the EPA’s commonsense regulations to control methane.
Unfortunately, oil companies have been able to undermine the EPA’s Green Completions efforts through lobbying and interference in the small-print parts of the regulations where now, as one New Mexico oil and gas administrator put it, “The exceptions swallow the rules.” So methane keeps gushing every time a well is drilled.
Fortunately, our neighbor Colorado put strong, effective well-completion regulations in place in December. Rig counts in Colorado have almost doubled from April 2021 to today, so stopping methane gushers are no impediment to drilling. In fact, they generate substantial additional economic activity as the emission control equipment is manufactured, installed and operated.
Now, New Mexico’s Environmental Improvement Board has the same opportunity as members decide whether to put a stop to methane gushers in our state as they consider new New Mexico Environment Department “ozone precursor” rules.
The board not only has the Colorado well-completion success story in front of them, but testimony from former oil company executives on the proven history, and benefits, of capturing methane during well completions, other oil and gas experts as well, and the heartfelt testimony of front-line community members, like me, about what it’s like still having to live with those methane gushers.
There is no way to explain why kids’ health is protected from methane emissions in one state but not another. The very idea is outrageous. But when I stand on the high ground of our Northern New Mexico ranch and look into Colorado just a few miles away, that is what I see, and I am outraged.
New Mexico must act, and the EPA must follow.
