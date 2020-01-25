For most of us, a trip to the grocery store involves purchasing some store specials or store brands to keep our food budget in check, but we generally can obtain the food our families need. Sadly, 325,000 New Mexicans — 1 in 6 — has a different experience. They lack money to obtain the food their families need and therefore don’t get sufficient nutrition for healthy lives. Sometimes they must skip the grocery store altogether.
This problem is so big no charity or collection of charities can hope to prevent or eliminate hunger. Federal and state government assistance is vital. Distressingly, the current administration in Washington has cut federal food/nutrition assistance significantly and announced severe additional cuts. Already-stretched charitable organizations like food banks, food pantries and shelters can’t meet the previous need, much less close the new gaps. This is a true crisis.
New Mexico state government needs to increase its support for emergency food assistance to people who are now hungry while establishing longer-term efforts to reduce poverty and remove barriers families face in getting food they need.
New Mexico’s Legislature convened this past week for its even-year 30-day session, and the Public Policy Advocacy Committee of The Food Depot, Northern New Mexico’s food bank, is asking legislators to do six things it believes are most important to address the problem of hunger:
- In past years, the Legislature appropriated funds to New Mexico food banks to acquire fresh produce to distribute to food pantries and shelters to feed hungry people. Continuing this funding is critical.
- The Lujan Grisham administration laudably budgeted $250,000 for food banks to purchase more shelf-stable items. Because contributions of such items are diminishing as food processors reduce waste, and to help close new gaps caused by federal nutrition program cutbacks, the budgeted amount for this should be doubled to $500,000.
- The 37,000 New Mexico SNAP recipients being cut by the current administration in Washington, D.C., could retain benefits if the state’s job training program had features it lacks. The Legislature should appropriate $3.7 million to make the needed upgrades — which also will better help unemployed New Mexicans prepare for and secure jobs.
The Legislature should approve Senate Memorial 10
- establishing a working group to determine how to reduce school lunch waste by sending uneaten food home to hungry families.
- The Legislature should approve Senate Memorial 3 establishing a working group to determine how to glean and deliver to food banks produce now left in the fields because it is uneconomical for farmers to harvest it.
- The physicians’ oath says “first do no harm.” There are excellent arguments why New Mexico’s gross receipts tax should be reformed and its rate reduced, but lost revenue will need to be replaced. This should not
- recipients — the poorest New Mexicans — would be hurt; they must use their own money to purchase a significant proportion of their food, and it would be taxed.
We ask anyone reading this article who shares our concern about hunger in New Mexico to contact your state senator and state representative and ask that they support these six items.
The Food Depot also has participated during 2019 in a “Food, Hunger, Agriculture Workgroup” established by a bipartisan group of legislators and involving multiple New Mexico organizations. It has assembled a more expansive list of anti-hunger and anti-poverty legislative objectives. Please ask your legislators to give this list careful and favorable attention.
