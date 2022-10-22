If you could go back to 1997 and invest in Amazon, would you? Or Apple in 1980? Most of us don’t have the luck or insight to identify that narrow window of opportunity where a relatively small investment can produce enormous returns.

Fortunately for us, when it comes to education, scientific discovery has thrown that magic window wide open. We now know 80 percent of brain development for children occurs in the first three years of life, and that for every $1 we invest in high-quality early childhood programs and services, we receive up to $12 back in the form of lower dropout rates, better mental and physical health, reduced criminal justice system involvement, greater economic stability — the list goes on.

Armed with this knowledge, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has made big changes to ensure future generations don’t suffer or struggle unnecessarily. We were one of the first states to reorganize all early childhood programs and services under a single Cabinet-level department; we implemented the most comprehensive child care assistance program in the nation, expanding free child care to a majority of working New Mexico families; we doubled access to pre-K; and just this month, the governor announced a new grant to raise wages for child care professionals — who are among the lowest paid workers in the economy — by $3 an hour.

Elizabeth Groginsky is Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department. She has served in this role since 2020.

