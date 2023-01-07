New Mexico has a rare opportunity to make lasting and historic progress on difficult problems during the 2023 meeting of the Legislature.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has expressed her strong support for having the state invest in ensuring every child is fed; substantially expanding affordable housing across New Mexico while reducing homelessness; and bolstering our ongoing efforts to rebuild and strengthen the network of behavioral and mental health care. I am hopeful that by working together, the Legislature and executive will accomplish all of these key goals.

Now is the time to tackle the big social issues, when our state is prosperous and doing well financially. If we don’t strengthen our communities and make life better for all New Mexicans now, when will we ever get around to doing it? That’s why we were elected.

Howie Morales is lieutenant governor for the state of New Mexico.

