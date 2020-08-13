New Mexico is not immune to the systemic policing issues we’ve seen all over the national news for the past several months.
In 2014, Albuquerque garnered national attention after two police officers shot and killed James Boyd, a homeless man with mental health issues who was confronted for illegal camping.
Body camera footage allowed the public to see what happened. Both officers involved left the force after the shooting and the city settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $5 million. The officers were tried on charges of second-degree murder. The case ended in a hung jury, and prosecutors chose not to refile charges.
When the shooting occurred, Albuquerque’s police department was already being investigated for use-of-force issues by the U.S. Department of Justice, which found a pattern of excessive force by the city’s officers.
Boyd’s death and the Justice Department’s finding were turning points that shed light on Albuquerque’s need for new policing protocols. Some local reforms followed.
It’s a shame it took six years and another high-profile death to finally nudge state policymakers to act.
June’s special legislative session to address COVID-19-related budget issues also became a platform for lawmakers to address local policing reforms in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Two policing reform bills, Senate Bill 8 and House Bill 5, were passed during the special session, both of which have been signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The Senate bill sets stricter body camera guidelines for law enforcement, requiring officers to keep cameras on no matter what jurisdiction they are in. The recorded footage must also be kept by the agency for at least 120 days. Boyd’s death showed that body camera are no guarantee against police-involved shootings. But the policy is still a step in the right direction, and we applaud state lawmakers for its passing.
The House bill sets the stage for reforming qualified immunity in our state by establishing the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission, a nine-member body tasked with providing the Legislature with recommendations on reforming the state’s qualified immunity provisions. Its deadline is March 31.
Most police officers are good at their jobs; few engage in the sort of behavior that demands reform. But reforms are necessary to ensure those few do not continue to pose problems. By shielding officers from legal action when misconduct occurs, qualified immunity has impeded accountability and justice for decades. Without negative consequences for violations of constitutional rights, it will be very difficult to change the culture of policing, which would benefit good officers.
However, qualified immunity isn’t the only policy that needs reform.
Over the last couple of months, it has becoming glaringly obvious that the bond of trust between law enforcement and the communities it is charged with keeping safe has broken down.
Too many encounters with police are unnecessary, disrespectful and create the potential for devastating outcomes.
To provide greater accountability and build better trust between citizens and law enforcement, we must transform police culture, remove structural barriers to good policing and eliminate unnecessary criminalization.
Changing police culture begins by addressing recruitment practices, internal policies, training and tactics.
In addition to qualified immunity, we ought to rethink provisions in union contracts and the police Bill of Rights that undermine accountability.
There are too many laws on the books. Police resources should be focused on preventing and solving serious crime, not generating unnecessary criminal records for individuals when public safety isn’t at risk or when people dealing with homelessness, mental illness, and substance misuse can be better helped outside of the justice system.
Our state legislators are to be congratulated for the policing reforms enacted during the special session. When they come back next year, there is plenty more to do.
Stephen Despin is grassroots engagement director of Americans for Prosperity-New Mexico. Barron Jones is senior policy strategist for ACLU of New Mexico.
