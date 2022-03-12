New Mexico has long been a leader in ensuring election integrity and instilling public confidence in the election process.
After the 2000 presidential election (remember the hanging chads?), the race was on to modernize elections across the country. New Mexico made a significant investment in replacing out-of-date voting machines with direct-recording electronic voting machines. But there was a problem — more like the perception of a problem.
As a result, election integrity advocates were successful in replacing New Mexico’s newly purchased electronic voting machines with paper ballots. The reason? Direct-recording electronic voting machines were not verifiable — by the voter or election officials.
Returning to paper ballots was considered a step backward by many. But those of us advocating for paper ballots knew a paper trail was necessary to be able to claim, with statistic certainty, that the “voting machines” were accurately tabulating and aggregating votes and vote totals.
A few years later, we developed additional tools to add to the confidence New Mexicans were developing as they went to the polls. Risk Limiting Post Election Audits were written into the state election code and procedures were developed through coordination and cooperation between county clerks and the New Mexico secretary of state.
It was a straightforward proposition. A voter marks a paper ballot and then feeds that ballot through a tabulator in order to tabulate a vote. But how do we know the tabulator counts correctly? Well now that we have a paper ballot record, we can verify.
And, after every statewide election in New Mexico, we do.
A certain percentage of paper ballots are selected by random lottery to be hand counted by citizen election officials, balanced by party, before the election is certified. Those hand counts are compared against official results, and if a discrepancy is discovered, additional ballots will be selected and hand counted.
New Mexico election officials, led by then-Bernalillo County Clerk Maggie Toulouse Oliver, were (and remain) recognized as leaders in the election integrity movement — in general and in the area of Risk Limiting Post Election Auditing. The University of New Mexico Political Science Department and its Center for the Study of Voting, Elections and Democracy, led by Lonna Atkeson, also played a crucial role in the development of post-election audits and gauging voter confidence in elections.
I would encourage the members of the newly formed “New Mexico Election Audit Force” operating in Otero County take a look at these audit requirements. I believe these audit methods yield much better results than showing up on a voter’s doorstep and asking for whom they voted. Such confrontations are intimidating and only serve to lessen the public’s confidence in elections.
