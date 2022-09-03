When the news media reports the state has extraordinary amounts of money, many envision a feeding frenzy among special interests. They’re not wrong. A revenue windfall is like chum for the many well-intentioned but singularly focused advocates for New Mexico’s many needs. But that doesn’t mean legislative budget drafters are flailing in the water.

Like last year, the Legislative Finance Committee is starting budget deliberations with astonishing levels of revenue. General fund reserves are expected to hit $3.8 billion by the end of this budget year, and forecasters are projecting $2.5 billion in “new money” — next year’s revenue less this year’s expenses — for the budget year that starts July 1, 2023.

Also like last year? The committee already has a plan in place for how to prioritize spending.

State Rep. Patricia A. Lundstrom, executive director of the Greater Gallup Economic Development Corp., has served in the New Mexico Legislature representing McKinley and San Juan counties since January 2001. She is chairwoman of the Legislative Finance Committee and House Appropriations and Finance Committee. She is also a member of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee.

