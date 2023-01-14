Hats off to both Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, for their recent and ongoing efforts to vastly improve our New Mexico Legislature. They are advocating for the 112 members of both the New Mexico House and Senate to receive a base pay to compensate them for the enormous amount of work they are expected to perform on a year-round basis, despite their supposedly “part-time” status in representing their respective districts.
The positive perception and pride regarding a “citizen legislature,” working essentially as volunteers, is all fine and good; however, in 2023, it is a far outmoded concept that should have been revised and modernized decades ago. The end result has been a membership that is no longer representative of the general population, as for the most part only the self-employed, retired or well-to-do are financially capable enough to participate in this constant research, decision-making and voting process that is ceaseless and vastly time-consuming throughout the year.
The prevailing attitude for many years has been that “less government is good government,” and in some instances, that might be true. However, in the case of the New Mexico Legislature, it essentially means that the full-time and very well compensated lobbyists, representing a wide range of private interests and corporations, are the principal “drivers” of state policy, and too often their agenda is not necessarily beneficial to the interests of the general public and their needs. Then the executive branch, regardless of who the governor is at the time, also has a major advantage over the members of the state House and Senate in determining policy priorities, as, of course, the governor has full-time staff to do the research and advocacy on a year-round basis.
The state budget for New Mexico is now more than $8 billion per year — and proposed to reach $9.4 billion in the coming year — so even paying lawmakers a base salary of $50,000 annually, the equivalent of a higher-end waitress or average truck driver, would only amount to a paltry $5.6 million per year, or less than a tenth of 1% of the state budget. Even enlarging this figure to something like $20 million per year to account for additional full-time support staff and administrative expenses, which also are needed, would only amount to the equivalent of less than half of 1% of the state budget.
This also does not even account for the additional $3.6 billion in surplus revenue funds available this coming year. So how in the world are our lawmakers capable of having sufficient time during the session to responsibly allocate such a huge amount of surplus funds, given that they already do not have adequate time to determine allocations of the recurring state budget?
The general public has no idea how much time is wasted each year because the alternating 30- and 60-day sessions are so woefully inadequate for the time required to do this work. Typically, 20 to 40 good legislative proposals, having been rightfully vetted through the lengthy committee reviews, consuming hundreds of hours of preparation and debate, do not make it to the House or Senate floor for the final vote on the last day simply due to the lack of time, therefore requiring they go through the exact same process the following year.
Frankly, the citizens of New Mexico deserve better, as do the 112 lawmakers, in addition to the numerous dedicated state employees and support staff who perform this exhausting and stressful, yet essential, work each year.
John McPhee was a health educator, policy analyst and the Consumer Product Safety Commission state designee for the New Mexico Department of Health for 23 years. He is also a fourth-generation New Mexican.