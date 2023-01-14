Hats off to both Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, for their recent and ongoing efforts to vastly improve our New Mexico Legislature. They are advocating for the 112 members of both the New Mexico House and Senate to receive a base pay to compensate them for the enormous amount of work they are expected to perform on a year-round basis, despite their supposedly “part-time” status in representing their respective districts.

The positive perception and pride regarding a “citizen legislature,” working essentially as volunteers, is all fine and good; however, in 2023, it is a far outmoded concept that should have been revised and modernized decades ago. The end result has been a membership that is no longer representative of the general population, as for the most part only the self-employed, retired or well-to-do are financially capable enough to participate in this constant research, decision-making and voting process that is ceaseless and vastly time-consuming throughout the year.

The prevailing attitude for many years has been that “less government is good government,” and in some instances, that might be true. However, in the case of the New Mexico Legislature, it essentially means that the full-time and very well compensated lobbyists, representing a wide range of private interests and corporations, are the principal “drivers” of state policy, and too often their agenda is not necessarily beneficial to the interests of the general public and their needs. Then the executive branch, regardless of who the governor is at the time, also has a major advantage over the members of the state House and Senate in determining policy priorities, as, of course, the governor has full-time staff to do the research and advocacy on a year-round basis.

John McPhee was a health educator, policy analyst and the Consumer Product Safety Commission state designee for the New Mexico Department of Health for 23 years. He is also a fourth-generation New Mexican.

Popular in the Community