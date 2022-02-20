I am writing in response to the opinion piece by Commissioners Joseph Maestas and Cynthia Hall (“What the PRC is doing to keep the lights on,” My View, Feb. 20). The potential of blackouts this summer so concerned me that I spent time researching the problem. The Public Regulation Commission is responsible for regulating utilities, transportation companies and transmission and pipeline companies.
I learned the PRC ignored warnings when it rejected Public Service Company of New Mexico’s replacement plan for the San Juan Generating Station. The PRC chose an all-renewable plan that left PNM 120 megawatts short. What is so appalling is that in July of 2020, when this decision was being made, California was experiencing problems by moving too quickly in its transition to cleaner energy.
So, let’s be clear — before any supply chain issues — this commission approved a plan it knew was 120 megawatts short.
To add insult to injury, all four of the commission’s handpicked replacement projects began to default in July. PNM made a public presentation to the commission in late July 2021 to warn commissioners of the deteriorating situation due to the 120 megawatt shortage and four defaulting contractors.
In mid-January, the commission sent a request to utilities asking for information on the situation. PNM filed its responses on Jan. 26. On Feb. 9, the commission discussed the growing situation.
During that discussion, Maestas made inquiries as to whether PNM could simply keep leases from the Palo Verde plant that it contractually already had given away. First, the Palo Verde leases did not affect the summer of 2022 because those leases don’t expire until January of 2023, and, second, had the chairman read the documents filed in the case, he would have known that that was not a viable option and that those leases had already been transferred to Salt River Project.
At that same meeting, Commissioner Steve Fischmann suggested PNM should come up with a communications plan to inform the public. Had he read the responses to their own bench request filed two weeks earlier, he would have seen PNM submitted a full communications plan.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners’ solution was to send utilities questions about these problems — something they had already done in January and something that all the utilities had already filed responses weeks earlier.
I bring this up because, as citizens, we must be critical of our public officials. What bothers me so much about the chairman’s opinion piece is apparently commissioners have time to read articles about PNM’s CEO’s earnings statements, but they are not bothering to read documents in cases or responses to their own requests in preparations for their deliberations.
And this is not the first time the PRC’s incompetence or negligence has created problems.
The PRC decision regarding a transmission line illustrated commissioners did not understand the subject matter in which they were regulating.
This happened again when the commission rejected a 100 megawatt battery Facebook wanted to build and which would have provided PNM customers with free use of 50 megawatts of storage. Commissioners opined this was too complicated, and they didn’t know who was getting charged for the battery, even though documents clearly showed Facebook was paying for the entire project. Commissioners denied the project anyhow.
We should all take notice commissioners went behind closed doors to debate PNM’s exit of the Four Corners plant, and last week they went into another closed-door session to talk about another utility’s rate-review.
We deserve transparency from the public officials that we are paying to do their job.
The PRC now has numerous appeals to the state Supreme Court from all the utilities that operate in our state.
I fully support the attorney general opening an investigation into this commission.
