According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, New Mexico ranks 50th in overall child well-being. Almost one-fourth of our Native American children live in extreme poverty. We rank near the bottom in child safety due to high rates of child abuse, youth drug and alcohol use and exposure to violence.
A New Mexico Voices for Children biannual Child Trends report confirms that New Mexico children face the highest rates of trauma in the nation. Additionally, our students continue to fail academically. While graduation rates have increased for our state as a whole, many economically challenged feeder schools continue to have on-time graduation rates between 40 percent and 50 percent.
New Mexico’s teachers are struggling. While they are relieved and grateful to have a long-awaited pay increase, higher salaries alone will not address the emotional toll the job takes on them. A recent study by Pennsylvania State University showed that teachers report higher job-related stress than any other profession. The most common causes are poor working conditions, student misbehavior, lack of support from school administrators and a need for better social emotional skills. Teacher stress causes low teacher retention rates costing our state millions yearly. In some Albuquerque Public Schools schools, the turnover rate is as high as 80 percent. New Mexico’s teacher shortage affects schools that need the most qualified teachers, where many students suffer the effects of extreme poverty and trauma.
The good news is that teachers and administrators who learn social emotional skills and mindfulness are better able to create positive learning environments for children. In his seminal research, Anthony Bryk, president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, found that higher levels of trust among adults in schools directly lead to higher levels of student academic achievement. Relationships matter.
Decades of research by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning and others proves that social-emotional learning and mindfulness practices increase academic achievement, improve classroom behavior, students’ and teachers’ ability to manage stress and depression, and improves students’ long-term economic outcomes. A Columbia University study showed that social-emotional learning is a good investment; for every dollar spent on evidence-based programs, there is an $11 return. Furthermore, a majority of 21st-century job skills identified by the World Economic Forum involve social and emotional competence.
As a state, we’ve seen minimal growth on our National Assessment of Educational Progress scores despite years of school-improvement efforts. Raising salaries and the poverty index in the funding formula are important steps in the right direction. In and of themselves, however, they are not enough.
We must confront generations of purposeful cultural degradation of which the public-school systems were complicit. Our past and the structural racism still inherent in our schools have contributed to our current situation. This is the legacy we must confront if we are to fully address the issues raised by the Yazzie-Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit.
Fortunately, we are uniquely positioned to right these historic wrongs. With the increased funding available for public schools, we could provide more support for teachers, students and families. Educators who work in struggling schools need extensive training and support implementing trauma-informed practices and social-emotional and mindfulness strategies.
We need more school counselors and social workers trained in addressing trauma with children, families and educators. We should invest in strengthening the community school model and use it to engage communities in designing schools that heal. We can incorporate traditional cultural practices and community-based mentorship programs to support each other and our youth.
Lastly, we need transparency about where money is going. We should be able to find out why some schools get funding and others don’t. Schools should have timely access to funds, and districts should eliminate the barriers to spending them on supporting students in need.
The time to act is now. Together we can create a New Mexico that is the best place to be a child, not the worst.
