The state Economic Development Department needs a course correction. The department is proposing that the Legislature authorize $300,000 for a consultant to write a 20-year economic development plan. If we plan for 20 years, it will take 20 years. We need a five-year plan now. That plan should incorporate the best practices of the best-managed states. And these states (e.g., Oregon, Utah) have developed five-year plans.
I give the Economic Development Department kudos for wanting to create a comprehensive plan with input from agencies and stakeholders at both the state and local levels. But there are other factors that need to be added to an inclusive, comprehensive and well-thought-out plan.
- Target investments to small, fast-growing companies. Young companies are the engine for economic growth, creating 86 percent of all new jobs. Recruitment of out-of-state companies may bring glamorous headlines, but it accounts for just 14 percent of new jobs on average. And those new jobs are usually only in the Albuquerque metro area. The rest of New Mexico is left out when following this strategy.
- Include infrastructure in economic development. Quality infrastructure is required for successful economic development. Including it in an economic development plan is a best practice.
New Mexico needs good roads and rural broadband. Without them, we may as well continue to waste our economic development dollars. As Jim Peach, professor emeritus at New Mexico State University testified before the Legislative Finance Committee, “There’s been less than 1 percent job growth despite all the money spent by EDD, including tax incentives. … We’re getting very little for all of our expenses.”
- Link Higher Education and Workforce Solutions to Economic Development. State government needs to recognize that education and training, jobs and economic development, and workforce planning and job placement must all be linked in one system. Let’s be sure that these agencies work together when developing and then implementing the EDD strategic plan.
For example, the city of Detroit, once in decline, has now aligned all its job-training programs with existing jobs in local industries. It is experiencing great success in placing unemployed and underemployed people in good jobs with this approach. Can New Mexico say the same for the occupations we need?
- Post annual outcomes on the Economic Development Department website. The department has been spending a great deal of money on tax and financial incentives, grants and loans. It needs to post online annually the results of their investments for each year, including number of new, regular, full-time jobs filled by each incentive recipient, the annual salaries and benefits for those jobs, the total and average costs of developing those jobs, and the lost revenue to the state from each company via tax deductions and exemptions. The department should also report the value of each tax break by small, medium and large business. Only by being totally transparent can New Mexicans evaluate, and hopefully support, the large, ongoing investments in economic development.
In 20 years, we will be on at least our third governor from now. Economic conditions will have changed. We will have a better understanding of which revitalization approaches work best in our rural areas. And who knows what the tax structure, both state and federal, will look like? So, let’s work on a comprehensive, collaborative, five-year plan that New Mexico needs now.
