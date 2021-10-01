The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association's annual meeting starts this weekend, a time when one of our biggest industries gathers in Santa Fe to pat itself on the back and boast about how much it does for our state.
While oil company executives are shuttled between their $600-a-team golf tournament, five-star hotels and catered luncheons, New Mexico educators will be struggling through another week in the classroom, trying to make the best of the ongoing pandemic and doing what they can to prepare our students for a brighter future.
While I’m not a gambler, I’d bet good money our educational system will be front and center. And while I’m not a drinker either, if I had a glass of wine for every time someone at the conference talks about how great the industry is for New Mexico, I’d be on the floor.
Why would this bother me? For too long, our educators have been the subject of the conversation about the state’s economy without being equal participants. That needs to change.
I’m not denying the facts: Royalties from oil and gas are a big contributor to our budget and schools. The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association will make sure you know that. It's even taking credit for our latest and unexpected state budget surplus, despite the Legislative Finance Committee stating clearly that government assistance is what helped us weather the economic storm while the industry saw negative oil prices for the first time in history.
What the Oil and Gas Association won’t tell you is that the industry is in a long-term decline, held up by mountains of debt, Wall Street speculators and out-of-town executives who are trying to make as much fast cash as they can before the boom goes bust again.
With every press release, advertising blitz and its army of lobbyists, the Oil and Gas Association and its allies continue to use New Mexico educators as political pawns in an all-out effort to maintain the status quo. This includes blocking progress on legislation to safeguard our health and safety, trying to dilute Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s important effort to regulate industry pollution, and shirking responsibility for the messes they leave behind with abandoned wells.
All in the name of supporting New Mexico’s children.
As a school board member in my community, I care deeply about our kids. I’m tired of being pointed to as the reason we do not move beyond oil and gas, and I continue to hear from other New Mexico educators who feel the same.
This summer, many of our organizations sent a letter to the governor and legislative leaders urging them to make changes to our revenue system that move us away from dependence on oil and gas. We continue to speak out because we have lived through the harsh realities that come with industry downturn, on a roller coaster that never seems to end.
I implore our leaders — many of whom have a prime speaking slot and front-row seat at the conference — to recognize the realities we are facing. Rather than touting the industry line, we need a direct conversation about how to transition away from oil and gas and ensure more stable funding for education.
States without extractive industries have found other ways to fund their schools, and their education systems are rated higher than ours. We must do the same.
