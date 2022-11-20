Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection is good news for New Mexicans concerned about the high cost of prescription drugs. The governor’s Prescription Drug Task Force recently made several important recommendations for the state to help make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible for New Mexicans.

When the Legislature convenes in 2023, it should pass comprehensive reform that expands on those recommendations by incorporating three foundational principles — transparency in drug pricing; ending profiteering; and creating an independent body with expertise, focus and a mission to negotiate fairer and more affordable prescription drugs for New Mexico consumers.

Chances are you or one of your family members has a story about paying too much for a medication. Prescription drugs are critical to the health of many New Mexicans, and people across the state are struggling to afford the prescriptions they need, often having to choose between their medications and other necessities like rent and groceries.

Barbara Webber is executive director of Health Action New Mexico and a leading voice with New Mexico Consumers for Affordable Prescriptions.

