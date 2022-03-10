New Mexico has a critical role to play in enacting policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and holding the oil and gas industry accountable for its waste and pollution. As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said at the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow last year, “If we can do it, then all energy producing states can do it.”
Too many New Mexico communities are experiencing the serious health impacts of oil and gas pollution. Spills, leaks, venting and flaring are taking a toll on all New Mexicans’ air, water and health, but rural communities, tribal communities, children and the elderly are especially at risk. In fact, almost half of all Native Americans in San Juan County — about 22,000 people — live within a half-mile of a wellsite.
Now is the time to open new doors to an economy where all communities thrive, and New Mexico's air, land, water and wildlife are protected. And fortunately, the state has an opportunity to act with the Environmental Improvement Board’s consideration of the New Mexico Environment Department’s proposed oil and gas air pollution rules.
The Lujan Grisham Administration is proposing a groundbreaking approach to reduce oil and gas air pollution and methane waste that combines the work of two natural resource agencies to clean up oil and gas operations, protect public health and combat climate change.
Methane is one of the key drivers of climate change. It is a powerful greenhouse gas that is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the short term. The New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department finalized rules last year to reduce methane waste and the environment department has proposed oil and gas air pollution rules that will be finalized by the board in March. Together the regulations include three elements that could become the foundation of other state strategies and guide federal efforts to effectively reduce methane emissions.
The board should resist industry attempts to weaken the regulation and instead include key improvements supported by public health advocates, local communities and even Occidental Petroleum, the state’s second-largest oil producer, that will deliver the strongest possible protections — especially for frontline communities living closest to well sites.
Critical elements of New Mexico’s landmark approach include requiring oil and gas operators to eliminate routine venting and flaring, allowing no exemptions to leak detection and repair requirements and protecting those living closest to development by requiring more frequent inspections to find and fix leaks.
By finalizing the rules with these key improvements, the board can both protect New Mexicans from the acute and long-term impacts of oil and gas pollution and set the standard for other states and the Environmental Protection Agency as they consider methane reduction strategies.
Strong New Mexico rules will help make the case for EPA to improve its own rules to end routine flaring, require regular monitoring at all smaller, high-polluting and leak-prone wells, and work to incorporate emission monitoring results generated by community groups and other third parties into its standards.
The Environmental Improvement Board must seize the moment and adopt nation-leading air pollution rules to help build a better, healthier and more prosperous future for our communities and the world.
