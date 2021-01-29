New Mexico is rich in a lot of things, from beautiful landscapes and cultures to natural resources like wind and sunlight. These treasures should be shared by all New Mexicans, not auctioned off to corporations.
Today, New Mexico is leading the country on climate action — but not necessarily on climate justice. And that’s putting these shared resources at risk.
Since the Energy Transition Act was signed in 2019, New Mexico has been investing in clean energy jobs and infrastructure. We’re replacing the San Juan Generating Station, the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the state’s energy sector, to solar. We’re also working on modernizing the state’s energy grid. This is all good news for the environment and the planet.
But does it bring justice to our tribal communities, whose lands have been used as energy sacrifice zones? Or poor immigrant communities of color, like the International District in Albuquerque, that have a higher energy burden than folks who live in Santa Fe’s Hyde Park?
The short answer is: it makes very little difference to them. Recently, the Albuquerque Journal reported that Avangrid — an energy company based in Connecticut and owned in part by the Spanish company Iberdrola — would buy the Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state’s largest utility, for $4.3 billion.
This is not necessarily bad news for the environment — PNM CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn says the purchase would lead to “greater opportunities to invest in the infrastructure and new technologies that will help us navigate our transition to clean energy.” But how can New Mexicans be sure this won’t just be a repeat of what happened with our oil and gas reserves?
With oil and gas, out-of-state companies came in and profited off resources that might have enriched all New Mexicans. Instead, our utility payments enrich their shareholders and CEOs, while poor New Mexicans struggle to pay their bills.
We need to change the game, not just the players. Green energy is great, but green corporations shouldn’t get to take over what should belong to all New Mexicans: our energy.
How can we prevent that? Here’s one idea:
We need a community solar act to provide a legal and financial pathway for the public to own our solar and wind farms. This would allow wealth to be generated and put back into the community — instead of allowing companies to take the wealth out of New Mexico.
Owning our own energy would be a first step toward genuine energy independence and a bigger idea: energy democracy.
A report from the Democracy Collaborative’s Next Systems Project explains that democratizing the energy sector “seeks not only to solve climate change, but also [to] address entrenched systemic inequalities” — inequalities that have left most of our communities dependent on the decision making of utilities.
There’s a difference, in short, between climate action and climate justice.
Either approach can help decarbonize our economy, build climate-resilient infrastructure, and repair ecological damage. But they differ on who gets to benefit directly from the transition. New Mexicans are sitting on a gold mine today. We are rich in solar and wind, and we’ve committed to making the transition. But we must remind the state that ordinary people, not out-of-state corporations, should be the first to directly benefit economically from the new wave of clean energy coming into New Mexico. New Mexicans deserve to have publicly owned and community owned solar and wind energy.
New Mexico can lead the country by showing what bold climate justice policies could look like: decarbonizing our economy while giving back power and wealth to ordinary New Mexicans.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.