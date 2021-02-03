During the last election, tens of millions of Americans cast votes to reaffirm that our democracy is defined by our people, not our politicians. In a historic moment, they demonstrated our democracy works best when the people — regardless of race, heritage or even geography — can participate in our elections, and New Mexico is now among a small number of states leading in powerful, voter-first policies such as same-day registration and automatic voter registration.
Now we have the opportunity to further improve our election system and further strengthen our democracy with what is termed back-end automatic voter registration.
As a quick refresher, New Mexico’s current form of automatic voter registration, also known as “front-end,” includes a voter registration prompt during a person’s transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division. In a 2019 landmark bill supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto and Rep. Linda Trujillo, New Mexico implemented front-end automatic voter registration, which was a tremendous step forward in voting rights and resulted in thousands of eligible citizens registering to vote.
But that was just a first step. By upgrading our system to back-end automatic voter registration, the eligible voter information is automatically transferred to our election officials, who then send the voter a postcard providing them the opportunity to decline registration, choose a political party or update their information. It’s as simple as that.
Because eligible voters aren’t met with unexpected, potentially confusing prompts while completing a transaction at the MVD, our state can automatically update the voter rolls with accurate information for eligible voters. This small upgrade will save customers and staff time at the MVD, and because the upgraded system automatically checks a customer’s eligibility to vote, we can know for certain that people who aren’t eligible are protected from inadvertent interaction with the system.
Look no further than Colorado, Oregon and Nevada to find states where back-end automatic voter registration is in action. In mid-2020, Colorado saw a significant increase in voter registrations when compared to the same period in 2016, when Colorado used a front-end system — even amid a global pandemic.
One of our state’s greatest strengths is its diversity. But there is much to be done to ensure the voters accurately reflect that diversity. Though we are a majority-minority state, voter analysis has shown that both Hispanic and Native American citizens are registered to vote at a lower rate than their demographic representation.
With back-end automatic voter registration, we can expect the pool of voters to better reflect the make-up of New Mexico’s people and further strengthen the foundation of our democracy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.