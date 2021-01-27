In 2019, 472 people were shot and killed in New Mexico. Thousands were injured. Out of those killed, 158 were gun-related homicides. To put this in perspective, as of Dec. 15, 2020, 125 people died in alcohol-related DWI accidents. We are waiting for the 2020 firearm death numbers. We expect the number to be higher.
New Mexico spends $18.2 million a year on DWI prevention programs. This has shown positive results in the reduction of DWI deaths. Yet, New Mexico does not dedicate any funds to directly address gun violence prevention and intervention in our state. That is why the passage of House Bill 102 is a crucial step toward the meaningful goal of making our communities safer.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Gail Chasey, would create a $10 million fund to address violence and gun violence prevention in New Mexico. A Firearm Injury and Death Review Committee would be created to investigate what circumstances are contributing to firearm death and injury so we can work directly on risk reduction and prevention and intervention strategies.
The fund would apply a research-based public health approach to reducing gun violence. It would target populations adversely affected in order to improve the public health and safety of those communities through evidence-based violence reduction and intervention programs. This is similar to what Albuquerque Police Department’s Violence Intervention Program is successfully doing. Reducing violence and gun violence in New Mexico will have the additional benefit of deterring the prison pipeline that incarcerates many of our youth of color in the multimillion-dollar private prison industry.
Gun violence is not only about the tragic loss of life. (Although, to be honest, that should be enough of an argument). Gun violence costs this country billions of dollars every year. According to a recent study, the average annual cost of inpatient hospitalizations for firearm injuries in the U.S. exceeded $900 million.
Another recent study discovered the average cost of an inpatient stay due to a firearm-related injury is $96,000. One in 5 of those people will then be admitted to another care facility. It is fiscally irresponsible to ignore the problem and expect taxpayers to shoulder the financial burden.
Naysayers argue we don’t have the money. They are absolutely right. We don’t have the money to continue to ignore the cost of gun violence in our state. A young man who ends up in a wheelchair for the rest of his life will cost New Mexico millions. I know one young woman who is in a wheelchair after her boyfriend repeatedly shot her in the back. Her medical costs are $1.23 million a year.
The list of additional costs is long, including emergency services, law enforcement investigations, medical and mental health services, prison costs, court costs, etc. The indirect costs are devastating and include the loss of quality of life, lost wages and health care costs.
It seems morally wrong to argue for this important piece of legislation in terms of the cost of gun violence. Shouldn’t we simply do this because the sanctity of life is what motivates us? Because there is no question our communities are suffering daily because of gun violence. It seems like we should do this in honor of the parents, families and friends whose loved ones were needlessly taken from them when a trigger was pulled.
HB 102 will address the lack of funding we so desperately need for violence and gun violence prevention.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.