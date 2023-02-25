The recent arrest and filing of over 100 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty against one person, coupled with an action for injunctive relief by Attorney General Raúl Torrez, put a spotlight on how ineffective and antiquated New Mexico laws concerning the treatment of animals are.

It should be noted that a misdemeanor offense carries only a maximum punishment of one year incarceration, and the civil proceeding will carry only a $5,000 fine. These actions also beg the question of how many cats are tortured for sport, how many dogs are chained outside in the hot sun, how many horses are deliberately starved, how many dogs and birds are still mutilated in underground fighting contests, and how many turtles, lizards and snakes are hacked to death, again for sport? (Reptiles are not animals under current New Mexico statutes.)

All of these examples are true. I saw the evidence of them when I was an ad hoc member of the Attorney General’s Animal Cruelty Task Force before my retirement.

Steven Suttle served under three successive New Mexico attorneys general from 1996 to 2010. He previously served two terms as an elected district attorney in Oklahoma. He is a writer and silent-film historian living in Albuquerque.