The recent arrest and filing of over 100 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty against one person, coupled with an action for injunctive relief by Attorney General Raúl Torrez, put a spotlight on how ineffective and antiquated New Mexico laws concerning the treatment of animals are.
It should be noted that a misdemeanor offense carries only a maximum punishment of one year incarceration, and the civil proceeding will carry only a $5,000 fine. These actions also beg the question of how many cats are tortured for sport, how many dogs are chained outside in the hot sun, how many horses are deliberately starved, how many dogs and birds are still mutilated in underground fighting contests, and how many turtles, lizards and snakes are hacked to death, again for sport? (Reptiles are not animals under current New Mexico statutes.)
All of these examples are true. I saw the evidence of them when I was an ad hoc member of the Attorney General’s Animal Cruelty Task Force before my retirement.
New Mexico’s current animal cruelty statutes are a hodgepodge of provisions often subject to harsh scrutiny by the courts as confusing and ambiguous. This session, the Legislature is considering Senate Bill 215, which defines bestiality and provides new, specific punishments for that abhorrent behavior. This legislation is long overdue and nothing is ambiguous about it.
But even more needs to be done. In 2009, House Bill 159, as amended, which was a sweeping overhaul of our entire animal cruelty statutory structure, overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives on a 61-6 vote. The bill contained provisions concerning torture, adequate food, water, shelter and veterinary care, as well as finally recognizing the obvious fact that reptiles are animals. The measure also protected all livestock husbandry practices as approved by the Livestock Board.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by then-Sen. Cisco McSorley, subsequently tabled the bill, effectively killing it. I would hope some current members in each chamber would revisit that earlier measure (HB 159) and incorporate some or all of its provisions into SB 215, either in committee or by floor amendment. As Mahatma Gandhi once observed, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way in which its animals are treated.” Let us follow that path.
Steven Suttle served under three successive New Mexico attorneys general from 1996 to 2010. He previously served two terms as an elected district attorney in Oklahoma. He is a writer and silent-film historian living in Albuquerque.