New Mexico has a tremendous opportunity to open new doors to a thriving, economically prosperous future. In the recent Governor’s Conference on Economic Development, diversification of the state’s economy was a central theme. Economists project the rapidly shifting energy market will result in a decline of fossil fuel revenues over the next decade. Needless to say, that will impact our state budget. We have a chance to make that impact a positive one.
New developments at the federal level will provide resources that can help us transform our state’s economy, reduce pollution, create thousands of good jobs and promote equity.
Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, making billions of federal dollars available to expand renewable energy infrastructure, restore watersheds and forests, improve industrial operations to use clean electricity, make our buildings energy efficient, and electrify public transportation and personal vehicles.
Such investments go hand in hand with progress to deliver on environmental justice. Recently, the Biden administration announced the establishment of the new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights. This office will oversee a portion of the $60 billion investments in environmental justice initiatives created by the Inflation Reduction Act. According to the Environmental Protection Agency website, the office will offer technical assistance to community organizations and others — such as small rural municipalities and tribal governments — to plan for the future, effectively compete for federal and other sources of funding, and sustainably implement funding to revitalize their communities.
This is a welcome development. Grassroots organizations and underresourced communities have historically found it difficult to overcome the bureaucratic hurdles and burdensome application process to get federal funds directly to where they are needed most. Technical support and active engagement by the EPA should help to overcome some of these barriers.
A generation of new work, careers and livelihoods will be available to New Mexicans if we act now. So, what should we be doing to assure that these investments result in the greatest benefits to New Mexicans?
First, communities need to organize, plan and envision the sustainable future we want — moving us away from polluting boom and bust industries.
Second, we must urge our state and local governments to facilitate moving these resources to communities, particularly those overburdened by pollution and experiencing generations of under-investment. The state should address the bottlenecks that are preventing state and federal funds from reaching our communities.
Third, state and local governments, including school districts and other government bodies, should identify how they can make their operations more sustainable. There are resources to electrify fleets, renovate buildings to be energy efficient, and purchase pollution free appliances.
Fourth, we need to develop the workforce of the future. A sustainable economy will require builders, technicians, engineers, administrators, managers and the teachers to train our workers. These are good paying jobs that cannot be outsourced. Our educational institutions and unions should develop or expand training and education programs. The training should be paired with job opportunities in industries we’re working to bolster and develop.
Fifth, we should be cleareyed that the Inflation Reduction Act was a double-edged sword for communities on the frontlines of pollution and climate disasters. It allowed for increased oil and gas development in many regions. The environmental justice movement staved off further harms by successfully defeating a recent attack on the National Environmental Protection Act by Sen. Joe Manchin and others, but there’s still work to be done to protect communities.
We need to continue to defend our rights to a clean and healthy environment while actively and mindfully building the sustainable and healthy economy that we need.
Michael Leon Guerrero is the sustainable economy policy adviser for the Center for Civic Policy.