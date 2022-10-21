New Mexico has a tremendous opportunity to open new doors to a thriving, economically prosperous future. In the recent Governor’s Conference on Economic Development, diversification of the state’s economy was a central theme. Economists project the rapidly shifting energy market will result in a decline of fossil fuel revenues over the next decade. Needless to say, that will impact our state budget. We have a chance to make that impact a positive one.

New developments at the federal level will provide resources that can help us transform our state’s economy, reduce pollution, create thousands of good jobs and promote equity.

Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, making billions of federal dollars available to expand renewable energy infrastructure, restore watersheds and forests, improve industrial operations to use clean electricity, make our buildings energy efficient, and electrify public transportation and personal vehicles.

Michael Leon Guerrero is the sustainable economy policy adviser for the Center for Civic Policy.

