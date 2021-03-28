As public health professionals, we care deeply about the relationship between environmental and human health. Air and water pollution pose serious threats to the health of New Mexicans and disproportionately affect children, the elderly, Native Americans and those living in poor and/or rural communities.
The agencies tasked with protecting health, air quality and our climate are hampered by outdated state laws that don’t allow them to adopt regulations that are stronger than federal standards.
This makes no sense, especially considering that the last presidential administration rolled back nearly 100 evidence-based environmental protections over the last four years — putting our state and its people at greater risk.
Senate Bill 8, recently passed by the state Legislature, is long overdue. It would empower the Environmental Improvement Board and local air quality boards to better respond with local solutions to address air pollution and hazardous waste in our unique communities. I urge Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to sign SB 8 as soon as possible.
The San Juan Basin has long struggled with health disparities relating to environmental pollution. New Mexicans living near oil and gas development are more likely be nonwhite and to suffer adverse health impacts. In January, the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments released a groundbreaking report that explored the influence of air pollution, health disparities, and oil and gas development on COVID-19. University of New Mexico researchers contributed to the report.
Near the pandemic’s peak in May, Native Americans accounted for almost 60 percent of the coronavirus cases in New Mexico, even though they only make up 11 percent of the state’s population.
Over 20,000 oil and gas production facilities are located in the four northwest New Mexico counties the San Juan Basin encompasses. In 2019, a community-focused Health Impact Assessment looked at air pollution from oil and gas operations for those living in the Greater Chaco area of northwest New Mexico. It found elevated levels of particulate matter in the region. Oil and gas operations are also driving up ozone pollution in both the San Juan and Permian basins to levels that are dangerously close to exceeding federal ozone standards — standards the American Thoracic Society and other science-based health organizations have determined are not stringent enough to adequately protect human health.
What is clear is that for communities already ravaged by COVID-19, addressing air and water pollution is an important public health tool and a key strategy in promoting community resilience. SB 8 is critical to allowing the New Mexico Environment Department to address health-harming pollution and hazardous waste, and to protect New Mexicans from these threats.
In February, a private utility serving Clovis announced to customers it found low levels of PFAS in some of its wells. These dangerous chemicals were known to be present in groundwater beneath Cannon Air Force Base. However, this was the first time they had been identified in drinking water in the area. Strengthening the state’s ability to address PFAS pollution and protect groundwater is especially important from a public health perspective. PFAS can cause myriad health problems, including reproductive and developmental complications and liver, kidney and immunological effects.
Now, more than ever, we need SB 8 to allow our state to determine its own course — not subject to the whims of Washington, D.C. — and be able set air and hazardous waste standards that are right for our state and our health.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.