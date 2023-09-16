Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s just-announced Taiwan trade mission comes at a vital time, bringing new focus on the strategic importance of our state as a destination for global trade and manufacturing.

Reshoring — the practice of bringing manufacturing and services back to the U.S. from overseas — and foreign direct investment have added more than 1 million jobs to the U.S. economy since 2010, representing 8% of manufacturing employment. The number of U.S. jobs created annually by reshoring and foreign direct investment is up over 6,000% since 2010 and has grown 260% since 2019. Since 2010, 72% of reshoring has been from Asia. In the first quarter of 2023, the Reshoring Initiative found the top three reasons for reshoring to be ecosystem synergies (i.e., healthy local supply chains), government incentives, and proximity to customers and market.

The Borderplex, where New Mexico, Texas and Mexico intersect, is positioned to uniquely capitalize on these trends and attract new jobs to New Mexico. The key area for this development is in Santa Teresa.

Kathryn Hansen serves as director and CEO of Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University, where she leads efforts in innovation and entrepreneurship.

