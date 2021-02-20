I was born and continue to be raised in the extraordinary state of New Mexico. For most of that time, I have lived within a half a mile of either Pueblo land or public land.
Over the past decade, I’ve become increasingly aware of the social, economic and environmental injustices that have been perpetuated in service of upholding those two land designations, and the inherent power asymmetries, disenfranchisement and erasure of historical wrongdoings they entail.
On Jan. 26, President Joe Biden issued a memorandum on “Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships,” wherein a number of measures were offered to “regularly, meaningfully and robustly” engage tribal governments in the development of federal policies that have tribal implications. On the same day, the Center for American Progress broadcast a report urging the Biden administration to prioritize Indigenous leadership in future conservation planning.
As New Mexicans, we are uniquely exposed to the incredible cultural diversity of our home state. Many of us are lucky enough to experience on a daily basis what it means to live at the nexus of a multitude of cultural expressions, from food to art to cosmological understandings. We also are at a moment of long-overdue national reckoning. One that requires honest accountability, humility and a commitment to a more equitable future. And a revisioning of who and what our public lands are for is a tremendous place to start.
On Dec. 29, the Washington Post published an article by David Gessner suggesting the historic nomination of Deb Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, be just the first step in implementing federal policies that meaningfully attempt to reverse centuries of exploitation of Native Americans.
What if we celebrated the appointment of Secretary-designate Haaland with a commitment to implementing tribal co-management practices in the administration of all federal and state lands in New Mexico? What if we modeled regular, meaningful and robust engagement of tribal partners in all forest planning processes moving forward? What if we supported Indigenous-led conservation, from the nonprofit sector to houses of government, because we understand its implications not only for reversing centuries of oppression and exploitation, but for combating the looming crises of climate catastrophe and ecological collapse?
In September 2020, Monte Mills and Martin Nie, both professors at the University of Montana, published an extensive report titled, “Bridges to a New Era: A Report on the Past, Present, and Potential Future of Tribal Co-Management on Federal Public Lands.”
The report contains a thorough examination of various treaty rights and federal trust obligations that could be used as legal mechanisms to implement meaningful tribal co-management frameworks. There’s an overwhelming sense that some kind of momentum is building. But what does it mean for our state of New Mexico?
Here in New Mexico, we have a long history of being deeply connected to the high deserts, rocky peaks and sprawling river valleys that define the beauty of this land. We recognize the importance of honoring the heritages and legacies of those who came before us. Let’s capitalize on this momentum that is building for a better future and make our home state a leader in making the tribal co-management vision a reality.
