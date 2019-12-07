All told, there were 21 of us who chose to be arrested occupying Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office at the end of October (“Climate protesters cited at Capitol,” Oct. 31).
Please, let me clear: There are many policies and initiatives of the governor’s that I support. But Gov. Lujan Grisham is wrong, and may I say dead wrong, on her New Mexico climate position of an all-energy state (“Gov. touts her efforts to combat changing climate,” Nov. 6).
The reasonable demands by Youth United for Climate Crisis Action spurred my actions that led to criminal trespass charges. YUCCA had asked the governor to declare a climate emergency, put a moratorium on new fracking and drilling sites (there are over 50,000 approved oil and natural gas wells in New Mexico), conduct a study to plan for a just sustainable transition and include in her legislative agenda a call to pass a community solar initiative.
These are not radical ideas, but sensible responses to the climate chaos we are witnessing. The governor chose not to respond to their demands.
Instead, the governor recently received a standing ovation from 400 oil and gas executives pleased by her “all-energy” position, assuring them that her departments of energy and environment “work for you, that this is a state that has an all-of-the-above energy investment, that we will solve problems together.”
No, governor, your stance is climate suicide. The youth know it, the climate scientists know it, the frontline communities around the world know it, and growing numbers of concerned citizens will not allow this business as usual to continue unabated.
