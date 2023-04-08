It’s been one year since the devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire consumed thousands of acres of land, destroyed hundreds of homes and disrupted the lives of so many. In the face of this tragedy, the people of New Mexico came together to support one another. Donations and help poured in.

Folks like Janna Lopez cooked and served enchiladas to those stranded in the evacuation shelter to provide them a meal that reminded them of home.

This went on for weeks.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján represents New Mexico in the U.S. Senate, while Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is the House representative from the 3rd Congressional District. He is from Nambé, while Leger Fernández is a Las Vegas, N.M., native.

Recommended for you