It’s been one year since the devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire consumed thousands of acres of land, destroyed hundreds of homes and disrupted the lives of so many. In the face of this tragedy, the people of New Mexico came together to support one another. Donations and help poured in.
Folks like Janna Lopez cooked and served enchiladas to those stranded in the evacuation shelter to provide them a meal that reminded them of home.
This went on for weeks.
An army of volunteers cooked and served warm meals, and prepared toiletries for families who had lost everything. This generosity and compassion is a testament to the strength and compassion of the people of our state.
As we reflect on this difficult time, it’s clear the recovery process has just begun. Some of those impacted by the fire still struggle to access the resources they need to rebuild their homes and lives, while others grapple with the emotional toll of losing everything they owned.
Fully recovering from this disaster will require collaboration, resources and determination. And it will require the same strength and compassion that we saw in the days just after the fire began to burn.
From the beginning of this crisis, we fought for additional federal resources and support while working to ensure New Mexicans’ concerns were heard and addressed.
We worked with the rest of the New Mexico delegation to introduce the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act to help jumpstart the recovery. To ensure this legislation reached the president’s desk, Sen. Luján told Senate leadership and the White House he would use every power and privilege afforded to him as a United States senator to get this done. Even if that meant bringing the Senate to a halt — this bill had to get passed. Rep. Leger Fernández had also pushed House leadership and got this legislation passed three times out of the House.
But our greatest strength was the power of the voices and stories of harm and injustice that we brought to our colleagues. They listened, and the Hermits Peak Claims Office has opened its doors. It is now working to deliver a historic $3.95 billion in aid to Northern New Mexico.
It will take us working together with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and our local partners to get this money directly to the New Mexicans who need to rebuild their homes, to the businesses that need to restock their shelves and to the families that relied on firewood to make ends meet.
The Hermits Peak Claims Office is there to help. If you or someone you know was impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, it’s important to take advantage of this opportunity and submit a Notice of Loss form. The process may take time, but the aid provided will make a real difference to the local economy.
This funding is a huge relief and an important beginning for the recovery process. However, there are many challenges that still need to be addressed to build a more resilient and sustainable future. This means investing in ways to reduce the cost of flood insurance and preparing for what year two of this disaster could mean for the community.
As New Mexico looks to the future, we hope you will take a moment to recognize the progress and generosity of heart within every single community affected by the fires. Here in New Mexico, we take care of our own, and not a day goes by that we don’t think about the folks who opened their doors to those who lost everything.
Our communities are strong and resilient, and we will rebuild.
Sen. Ben Ray Luján represents New Mexico in the U.S. Senate, while Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is the House representative from the 3rd Congressional District. He is from Nambé, while Leger Fernández is a Las Vegas, N.M., native.