Since taking office just over a year ago, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has begun to build a strong track record as an environmental leader by laying out a bold agenda to protect future generations from climate change and keep our air and water clean.
An important part of that commitment is her leadership to develop nation-leading rules to reduce methane waste and pollution from oil and gas development. Methane is a powerful climate change pollutant, and every year, oil and gas operations release more than 1 million metric tons of methane — equal to enough gas to heat every home in the state — in New Mexico through venting, flaring and leaks of natural gas. If action isn’t taken now, increasing oil and gas production will lead to even higher pollution levels.
The governor and her natural resource and environmental agencies have undertaken a broad, inclusive process to hear from communities across the state over the past eight months, and polling released in late February revealed broad and deep support for the proposal. The 2020 Conservation in the West poll showed that 88 percent of New Mexicans support requiring oil and gas companies to use updated equipment and technology to prevent leaks of methane gas and other pollution into the air.
State agencies brought together a diversity of stakeholders, businesses and conservation organizations through the Methane Advisory Panel process to begin to set the contours of what these comprehensive, statewide methane rules should look like.
Through the MAP process and public meetings, the state has received reams of data on the environmental, public health and fiscal impacts of methane waste and pollution, highlighting the urgency of adopting effective rules as soon as possible that require oil and gas companies to reduce emissions and repair leaks.
In addition to contributing to climate change and increasing air pollution, venting, flaring and leaks waste $275 million of natural gas per year, depriving our state of more than $40 million in royalty and tax revenue needed for public services like education. And cutting methane actually creates jobs in the state’s emerging methane mitigation industry.
As the state closes the public comment period on the Methane Advisory Panel’s technical report, we are at a critical juncture in the effort to protect New Mexico communities and hold the oil and gas industry accountable for its waste and pollution. In response to the MAP’s draft technical report, more than 1,400 New Mexicans have petitioned the state to establish six core principles as the foundation for a nationally leading methane regulatory system:
- New Mexico should embrace zero tolerance for methane waste and pollution, except in very narrow instances where venting or flaring may be necessary for safety.
- New Mexico should develop and finalize nation-leading methane regulations in 2020.
- New Mexico should take a comprehensive approach that addresses methane waste and pollution throughout the oil and gas supply chain and at key agency decision-making steps.
- New Mexico should establish straightforward, data-based decision tools to facilitate compliance and enforcement.
- New Mexico should establish requirements for public transparency and accountability.
- New Mexico should also take steps now under existing authorities to minimize methane waste and pollution while rules are being developed.
Lujan Grisham’s leadership has created an opportunity for a win-win solution for New Mexico that reduces pollution and continues to increase prosperity. New Mexicans are looking to the oil and gas industry to take advantage of this opportunity to become national leaders in methane waste and pollution prevention. Now is the time to join your fellow New Mexicans in supporting nation-leading methane regulations for the sake of our children, our environment and our economy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.