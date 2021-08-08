Please stop waging the battle to sway public opinion on the PNM Avangrid/Iberdrola merger in the news media. Endless ads and selective opposing opinion/op-ed pieces have flooded our print and electronic media for more than half a year.
These truly fail to inform those of us who are trying to understand the wisdom of the merger — how well Avangrid performs in other American markets and whether these are comparable to New Mexico’s situation.
Each side has chosen a set of nonequivalent talking points that are repeated endlessly. Nowhere are complete or at least balanced data points being presented that fully describe the benefits and deficits of the merger for maintaining a steady, reasonably and fairly priced flow of electricity to PNM customers and the long-term well-being of New Mexico’s economy.
The only locus I see for the full information is with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The fact that its hearing officer and commission staff have continued to ask for additional information from the principal parties to define the case for the merger suggests important gaps exist in the documents supplied to date.
Critically absent in the public discussion is exploration of this question: What are the paths and options for getting to 100 percent renewable-fueled power generation? Sound bites and cherry-picked facts don’t inform anyone. We need candid, frequent examination of the resources currently available, their limitations and ways we can overcome those obstacles to assure all current and future electrical power needs are met.
The electrical grid itself is a delicately balanced structure that requires constant monitoring and skilled staff oversight to assure that the power in the lines is consistently flowing within a narrow band of equipment tolerance boundaries. The electrical power system we know and depend on is only a little over 100 years old — it can be modified and revamped as new solutions to power generation are developed, tested and scaled up to commercially viable levels.
The primary renewables we have now — solar and wind — do not generate power on a 24/7 basis. Therefore, other sources, currently supplied by fossil fuels and to a lesser extent by hydroelectric, nuclear, geothermal and other often localized generation methods, are essential to maintaining our power supply until we have effective replacements for the ones that harm our environment. These vital concerns get buried; see the story in The New Mexican (“PNM warns of ‘brownouts’ in summer 2022,” July 27) that identifies setbacks in installing replacement equipment for the last coal-fired units at the San Juan Generating Station.
I have questions like: What are the utility scale options now available to store power from renewables that can support the electrical grid? Given the significant loss of electricity in long-distance transmission lines, what are the best options and locations for environmentally friendly power generation sources to meet consumer needs? How does electricity generated with renewables get factored into government revenue streams that currently depend on sizable extraction fees levied on fossil fuels? Where does Avangrid stand on independent community solar and other local power generation?
Now is the time to shift our attention to such issues. Let the PRC review the case for the PNM-Avangrid merger. Meanwhile, we count on our media get detailed case information reported openly so we can understand its pros and cons. We the public can sort out our positions when we have information instead of the opinions of those trying to influence us.
