When you begin the process of exiting incarceration and reentering society, you are faced with an insurmountable number of challenges and barriers which make it close to impossible to reestablish your life.

One of those challenges is to get rid of the label of “formerly incarcerated.” This label stays with you and impacts your ability to find housing, get a job and even take out a loan. Beyond that, it can be extremely isolating trying to build a life for yourself, knowing many people only see your past mistakes. Many things about this process are contributing factors to the monumental rate of recidivism in U.S. carceral systems.

The restoration of voting rights for formerly incarcerated New Mexicans is a big step in the right direction to fix this.

DJ Castillo is a member of OLÉ and was formerly incarcerated in New Mexico.

