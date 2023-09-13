While New Mexico touts a surplus from oil and gas revenue, our world is suffering. In recent weeks, communities across the country have faced unprecedented challenges, including historic flooding in Mexico and California; ravaged coastlines from Florida to the Carolinas thanks to Hurricane Idalia; the deadliest wildfires in Hawaii’s modern history; and here in New Mexico, an alarming trend of at least 15 days with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees — more than any other year ever recorded.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres emphasizes the need for “disruption to stop the destruction.” The science is clear: To give us a 50% chance of limiting warning to 1.5 degrees Celsius, no new fossil fuel infrastructure can be approved, and all existing infrastructure must be phased out by 2034. To accelerate action by governments, business, finance, local authorities and civil society, the U.N. secretary-general is convening a Climate Ambition Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York on Sept. 20.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Democrats are planning an Advanced Energy Summit where they’ll platform a barrage of industry-backed solutions that prolong the profits of the fossil fuel industry for the next few decades — while simultaneously worsening this crisis through historic levels of fossil fuel extraction. In just the past year, New Mexico’s oil production exploded to 1,600,000 barrels a day, outpacing Texas for the third year in a row and accounting for half of the nation’s overall gains in production — all while Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is celebrated as a climate champion nationally and across the globe.
Despite the scientific consensus and leading diplomats calling for disruption to business as usual, New Mexico’s leaders are still pandering to the fossil fuel lobby — squandering what little time we have left — in the name of shortsighted profits that prop up the fossil fuel industry for years to come.
The Advanced Energy Summit is sponsored by industry, and New Mexico’s elected officials are the target audience. The 2023 New Mexico Climate Strike is a call for Climate Leadership and a People’s Climate Plan as an alternative to the green-washed facades like hydrogen, carbon capture and sequestration, nuclear, and net-zero being presented at the summit.
As a historic U.N. summit unfolds and global climate strikes rally people around the world, youth organizers and allies, led by YUCCA (Youth United for Climate Crisis Action), are planning an action from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
The Climate Strike march and rally will include powerful performances and speeches by youth, local artists, advocates, environmental justice leaders, as well as experts speaking on the renewable and lower-impact technologies that the people of New Mexico want and need.
Feleecia Guillen was born and raised in New Mexico and is now a student at the University of New Mexico. She is a youth leader with Youth United for Climate Crisis Action and the director of communication and outreach for UNM Leaders for Environmental Action and Foresight.