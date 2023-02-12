New Mexicans have no choice when it comes to paying their electricity bill. Renters have no options, and property owners can escape only if they have enough money to fund a rooftop solar system with sufficient battery storage. But in many states, that is not the case. Recognizing the current antiquated electricity system incentivizes waste and results in higher costs for consumers and businesses, 10 states have adopted legislation (aka Community Choice Aggregation) that gives their residents a choice between electricity providers. Senate Bill 165, the Local Choice Energy Act, is being introduced by the Legislature to give New Mexicans the same choice.
The current model, dominated by privately owned utilities such as Public Service Company of New Mexico with monopoly control within their service areas, has served PNM well. As expected, PNM has identified opposition to this bill as its No. 1 priority. Consistent with hand-over-fist profits “unprecedented” from energy fossil fuel giants in 2022, the New Mexico investor-owned utilities have reported many hundreds of millions in gross profits, profits that are guaranteed for their respective Wall Street shareholders and paid by New Mexicans on their electricity bill every month.
These profits perpetuate fossil fuel dependence and social injustice. They depend on environmental exploitation and degradation.
The Local Choice Energy Act threatens that guaranteed stream of easy money; challenges that exploitative focus and redirects priorities towards community values and principles; and introduces family-supporting jobs for solar installation on schools, libraries, fire stations and hospital parking lots. Imagine parking your car in the shade of a solar-field-covered parking lot at your kids’ school or gym? This would be an energy system to benefit consumers, our climate, pocketbook and community. As expected, PNM has responded with a coordinated disinformation campaign to create fear and confusion around a simple change that is already working for millions of Americans in other states.
New Mexico has enormous renewable energy potential, maybe world class resources. My friends and I talk — no more potential, we want action from our advancing Legislature.
At the recent Santa Fe County Commission meeting, where commissioners voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of Local Choice Energy (SB 165), PNM’s anti-competitive misinformation campaign was in full swing. False talking points included:
Local Choice Energy will lead to dangerous accidents at transformers and substations due to hiring unqualified workers.
FACT: Electricity would still be delivered by current investor-owned utilities that would continue to own and operate the power lines. In the 10 states with energy choice, the utilities continue to manage the grid and there is no evidence of “dangerous accidents.”
Local Choice Energy could actually raise rates for customers, not lower them.
FACT: LCE is not subject to the same financial constraints that raise prices for IOU customers: no ridiculous senior management pay (PNM’s CEO makes $9M a year) and no requirement to pay shareholders a guaranteed Return on Equity (9.575%). Not only are rates competitive, sometimes lower by 15-20%, but often Local Choice Providers enjoy price stability, which is particularly important for low-income customers and small businesses.
States with Local Choice Energy programs have no central authority, risking accountability and making reliability an issue.
FACT: Decision-making is democratic. Decentralized renewable energy benefits are substantial — lower electricity rates; getting to renewables faster; more innovative and locally relevant customer programs; and more energy dollars remaining in the community to support economic development and jobs. These are nonprofits with no shareholder interests to serve. Savings are passed on to customers.
We have evidence, and the evidence is clear. Local Choice Energy works; New Mexicans deserve energy choice.
Martha R. Burt, Ph.D., is a member of IndivisibleSOS
Santa Fe and an activist on numerous issues. She has lived in Santa Fe for 10 years.