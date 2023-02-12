New Mexicans have no choice when it comes to paying their electricity bill. Renters have no options, and property owners can escape only if they have enough money to fund a rooftop solar system with sufficient battery storage. But in many states, that is not the case. Recognizing the current antiquated electricity system incentivizes waste and results in higher costs for consumers and businesses, 10 states have adopted legislation (aka Community Choice Aggregation) that gives their residents a choice between electricity providers. Senate Bill 165, the Local Choice Energy Act, is being introduced by the Legislature to give New Mexicans the same choice.

The current model, dominated by privately owned utilities such as Public Service Company of New Mexico with monopoly control within their service areas, has served PNM well. As expected, PNM has identified opposition to this bill as its No. 1 priority. Consistent with hand-over-fist profits “unprecedented” from energy fossil fuel giants in 2022, the New Mexico investor-owned utilities have reported many hundreds of millions in gross profits, profits that are guaranteed for their respective Wall Street shareholders and paid by New Mexicans on their electricity bill every month.

These profits perpetuate fossil fuel dependence and social injustice. They depend on environmental exploitation and degradation.

Martha R. Burt, Ph.D., is a member of IndivisibleSOS

Santa Fe and an activist on numerous issues. She has lived in Santa Fe for 10 years.

