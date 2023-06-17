The Referendum Project is an opportunity for New Mexicans to practice their constitutional right to “disapprove, suspend, or annul any law enacted by the legislature.” (New Mexico Constitution Article IV, Section 1)

Many New Mexicans disapprove of recent laws passed in the last legislatiive session. These include: The state taking away a parent’s right to be notified when a child accesses abortion or transgender treatments (House Bill 7); the state protecting an individual who takes our children to receive medical procedures without parental notification (Senate Bill 13); bringing access or referrals to these services onto school campuses without requiring the parents be notified (Senate Bill 397).

We disapprove of election and voting process changes that will make our elections vulnerable to fraud and lack transparency (House Bill 4, Senate Bill 180). We disapprove of the state telling a religious organization it can no longer make decisions based on its religious values (House Bill 207).

Jodi Hendricks is the executive director for New Mexico Family Action Movement, a faith-based, nonprofit organization that seeks to protect family values in New Mexico.