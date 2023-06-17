The Referendum Project is an opportunity for New Mexicans to practice their constitutional right to “disapprove, suspend, or annul any law enacted by the legislature.” (New Mexico Constitution Article IV, Section 1)
Many New Mexicans disapprove of recent laws passed in the last legislatiive session. These include: The state taking away a parent’s right to be notified when a child accesses abortion or transgender treatments (House Bill 7); the state protecting an individual who takes our children to receive medical procedures without parental notification (Senate Bill 13); bringing access or referrals to these services onto school campuses without requiring the parents be notified (Senate Bill 397).
We disapprove of election and voting process changes that will make our elections vulnerable to fraud and lack transparency (House Bill 4, Senate Bill 180). We disapprove of the state telling a religious organization it can no longer make decisions based on its religious values (House Bill 207).
The referendum process allows us to petition these laws to be placed on the ballot in 2024. Therefore, we submitted petition forms to the Office of the Secretary of State for approval of proper format. Unfortunately, the secretary took an extended amount of time before providing us with an “approved example” of the form. The forms that are circulating meet all requirements as laid out in the approved example. Claims that our forms are invalid are false. The secretary of state then claimed the petitioned bills do not qualify for the referendum process due to the constitution’s exemption of laws designated as “providing for the preservation of public peace, health or safety.”
We believe two problems exist with the secretary of state’s claim. First, the Office of the Secretary of State does not possess the authority to make this designation, only the Legislature does.
Second, if the Legislature makes this determination, the bill must contain three essential elements: the law must be effective immediately upon passage and approval; it must receive a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber; it must state in a separate section (emergency clause section) of the bill the law is necessary for the preservation of public peace, health or safety, taking effect immediately.
The six petitioned laws do not contain these essential elements. Claims these laws do not qualify for referendum are false.
Meanwhile, the people who want these laws on the ballot continue to fight for exactly that. A verified emergency petition for a declaratory judgment has been filed in the 13th Judicial District to rein in what we see as Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s overstep of her authority; earlier this month, the case was dismissed, but that’s not the final chapter. Other causes of action are being filed against Toulouse Oliver in four other judicial districts.
There also are ethics complaints pending against the secretary of state and the attorney general with the State Ethics Commission. It is disheartening that leaders in New Mexico are actively blocking New Mexicans’ constitutional rights. We the people reserve the power. Why are our leaders so intent on keeping us from what is rightfully ours?
Jodi Hendricks is the executive director for New Mexico Family Action Movement, a faith-based, nonprofit organization that seeks to protect family values in New Mexico.