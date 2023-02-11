Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids — and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.

So we take it personally when lower expectations create a barrier to our efforts. This is why we are deeply troubled by proposed legislation that would water down high school graduation requirements. We believe House Bill 126 takes us in the wrong direction for many reasons, but most of all because it sends a message that we don’t believe in our students. There are no paths to success from there.

HB 126 lowers the number of required credits from 24 to 22. It removes the requirement that schools offer financial literacy as an elective. It would no longer require students to take a class in career and technical education or a language other than English.

Alisa Cooper de Uribe was the 2021 New Mexico Teacher of the Year. Also signing this are these teachers of the year: Tara Hughes, 2023; Lorynn Guerrero, 2022; Mandi Torrez, 2020; Jessica Sanders, 2019; Stephanie Gurule-Leyba, 2017; Debra Minyard, 2015; Pamela Cort, 2013; and Phyllis Wright, 1996.

