For years the U.S. Forest Service has touted transparency and community consultation. But recently, residents of the peaceful village of Cañada de Los Alamos and the surrounding area realized we have been deceived by a concealed collaboration of the Forest Service and the Fat Tire Society. While the forest was closed to the public during the pandemic, the Forest Service allowed — and assisted — members of the Fat Tire Society to carve trails into the Santa Fe National Forest near a trailhead only accessible through our village. We believe using a diesel excavator to carve the trails did extensive damage.
Leaders of these organizations have shrugged in an insincerely apologetic manner for not informing and consulting with the community, where families have lived for more than 10 generations. More than seven miles of trails were built without what we believe was regard for ecological drainage concerns and wildlife well-being. And that’s only a fraction of the mileage planned.
Some things must be done if further development is to proceed. The code and life/safety enforcement of Santa Fe County must insist on the following:
First and foremost, Fat Tire and the International Mountain Bike Association must immediately remove publicity and references on the internet that have been disseminated nationally and internationally — enticing people to come use the trails — until they allow the community and the county officials to appropriately evaluate and modify their plans. Problems that need to be addressed include increased vehicle traffic through the village, where homes were constructed immediately adjacent to the road decades ago, and where the speed limit of 20 mph is routinely violated by individuals who do not know or respect our history.
Additionally, our community is already in extreme danger from wildfire, as there is only one narrow road in and out for approximately a thousand people to escape should evacuation be necessary. The magnitude of this problem was confirmed years ago when Santa Fe County commissioners denied approval to construct a building for annual gatherings of the followers of a guru, enacting limitations based on the conclusion that bringing more people into this area would increase likelihood of fire and a bottleneck blocking residents from escaping safely.
The damage already done cannot be easily repaired, but other issues are pressing. If those trails constructed without proper public notice cannot be permanently closed, the parking lot proposed should be located before the road reaches the village, possibly in the large open area where Old Las Vegas Highway and Two Trails or El Gancho Way meet. Since people using bike trails bring bicycles, why not insist they ride from a point prior to the village to minimize vehicle traffic?
The present plan of these organizations does not include portable toilets or trash cans, or regular monitoring to prevent dangerous speed on trails that endangers hikers, pets and wildlife. In other areas where trails have been constructed by these groups, individuals utilizing them construct additional trails themselves, often at least doubling the amount of damage, with disregard for ecologically correct trail design. The county must insist that sanitation and safety issues be dealt with in a thorough, timely and professional manner, as it is more than five miles to public toilets or a hospital.
I never envisioned mountain biking involved making such severe alterations to the terrain, actually bringing in machinery to move tons of earth and rock. I thought mountain bikers rode on minimally modified existing trails. There are hundreds of miles of bike trails within 50 miles of the Plaza. Can trails be built that don’t negatively impact life in our traditional village?
Terri Blackman has lived on Old Santa Fe Trail, close to the village of Cañada de Los Alamos, for 38 years, taught in the public elementary schools for about 25 years and raised two wonderful children.