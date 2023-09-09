For years the U.S. Forest Service has touted transparency and community consultation. But recently, residents of the peaceful village of Cañada de Los Alamos and the surrounding area realized we have been deceived by a concealed collaboration of the Forest Service and the Fat Tire Society. While the forest was closed to the public during the pandemic, the Forest Service allowed — and assisted — members of the Fat Tire Society to carve trails into the Santa Fe National Forest near a trailhead only accessible through our village. We believe using a diesel excavator to carve the trails did extensive damage.

Leaders of these organizations have shrugged in an insincerely apologetic manner for not informing and consulting with the community, where families have lived for more than 10 generations. More than seven miles of trails were built without what we believe was regard for ecological drainage concerns and wildlife well-being. And that’s only a fraction of the mileage planned.

Some things must be done if further development is to proceed. The code and life/safety enforcement of Santa Fe County must insist on the following:

Terri Blackman has lived on Old Santa Fe Trail, close to the village of Cañada de Los Alamos, for 38 years, taught in the public elementary schools for about 25 years and raised two wonderful children.

