It actually happened; my most fervent wish has come true. Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is now ex-prime minister of Israel. To clarify: I am not Israeli nor Jewish, with no connection whatsoever to Israel, but I have an abiding interest in this particular subject, only some of which I can write about openly.
As general manager of Blair House, the president’s guest house, for many years, I hosted some 200 visits of heads of government and chiefs of state for our president, thus meeting the Israeli prime ministers: Itzhak Shamir, Itzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, Bibi Netanyahu, Ehud Barak, Ariel Sharon and then — again and again and again — Bibi Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, educated in an American high school and university, with a business background in Boston and celebrated among conservative Americans, was bright, intelligent and a skilled politician, using the American system to his advantage, impressing everyone with his perfect American accent, his oratorical style and telegenic performances. He played our Congress like a violin. He also, according to my confidential source, “engaged in classic bullying” and was described as “shameless and dangerous.” He was, I understand, more than anyone responsible for the collapse of the Oslo Peace Accords and defeated Peres in the election following the assassination of Rabin.
On his first visit, I listened to remarks addressed to him by members of the American-Jewish organizations and our more confrontational opinion makers: “Well done, Bibi, well done — congratulations.” A large segment of American Jews had worked ceaselessly and openly for his victory, without regard to expense and effort, taking out countless newspaper ads, demonstrating before the White House, holding concerts, rallies and writing newspaper articles voicing their orthodox view of Israel. I remember seething inside while watching their jubilation, their smirking and joy, and thinking to myself: “It was your words and public support which helped influence a young radical to murder Rabin. You ‘held’ the gun that killed him.”
Sometimes accompanied by his wife, Netanyahu usually arrived at 2 a.m. He was rarely gracious during his visits, especially during the — for him irksome — staff goodbyes, never sitting down when signing the guestbook. He barely thanked us. His wife, Sara, so well-suited to him, also was difficult. Having checked on her and her comfort no less than three times before her first visit with first lady Hillary Clinton, it was rather strange to be called from the White House and told that “Sara Netanyahu was cold, and why had we not made her comfortable.” I learned later my sentiments regarding this woman were shared by a large number of Americans involved in the Middle East peace process. She always accompanied her husband like a leech. Evidently, as Netanyahu had been twice married before and known to have a roving eye, she was not going to let him out of her sight.
So many disastrous events were instigated by this prime minister, and so disliked was he that when he lost to Barak in 1999, our chief of protocol and assistant secretary of state for the Near East congratulated each other, claiming no one could be happier than they were except, they said, “Mrs. V at Blair House.”
King Hussein of Jordan interrupted his cancer treatment to support President Bill Clinton at the 1996 summit at Wye Plantation in Maryland and said to Netanyahu: “Arrogance gets you nowhere. Wisdom and vision will. Your predecessor paid for the same with his life.” Netanyahu ranks at the bottom of my list of visitors, and I fervently hope for Israel that he does not make it back. Surely integrity, calm, wisdom and fairness for all its citizens must prevail now.
