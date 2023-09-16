There has been a good deal of news lately about America’s inadequate electrical grid. The New York Times comments that what people assume to be “a vast synchronized machine, a network of wires carrying electricity from power plants across the country into our homes” is instead “a patchwork of operators with competing interests.” As a result, this invisible but antiquated grid, built to support the old energy economy, is standing in the way of our progress as a nation.
There is another invisible grid about which we could say the same: It is our food system. While we imagine a network of seamless farm-to-table distribution with grocery stores around every corner, the truth is America’s system is a patched-together, uncoordinated network of suppliers who often do not reach the people most in need. The result is a country where many Americans aren’t confident in their next meal.
In New Mexico, this disconnect is easier to imagine, and it takes an even greater toll. Thirty percent of New Mexicans live in places without access to nutritious, affordable food, or food deserts. And while a child may get access to healthy food at school, they come home to families that lack the basics, and often a grandfather, mother or sibling go hungry. These holes in the system make for a spotty outcome of fit and fed citizens.
There are two ways to fix the food system. And both of them are within our reach. The first is to support our local Food Depot, which has leveraged local ingenuity and expertise, volunteer power and donations to create one of the most effective stopgaps in our state.
Join The Food Depot’s Neighbor to Neighbor Fundraiser, in progress until Saturday (Sept. 23). It asks us to join our neighbors in helping other neighbors who are experiencing hunger. It leverages the power of our combined energies to build those very stopgaps The Food Depot is so good at devising. And neighborhoods like mine are bundling their funds to have more impact. It’s the old barn raiser in new clothes. Participating is the most direct way you can add a beam to the new structures we need in place to address hunger in New Mexico.
And, of course, the second way to repair the disconnect between food and people is to use your voice to speak out to your elected officials, with your vote as the prize. Hunger doesn’t have a party. Most Americans know our children need to get off to a good start so they can join a vibrant workforce and contribute to our communities — and that the effects of early hunger last a lifetime.
Everyone’s quality of life relies on a well-nourished, productive populace, whether in school, at work or at home. But the food system’s very invisibility often places its priority behind the drama of other issues. Competent oversight of our system, repairs to the places where the system has broken down, prudent investments in its longevity — these are the qualities we need from our leaders, just as we try to exercise them in our own daily lives. I can keep my car in good working order — but I can’t fix the streets. I need the collective will and government to do that. Please join with us in supporting The Food Depot and all those who wish to build a vibrant, well-nourished future for New Mexico.
Anyone can participate in the Neighbor to Neighbor Fundraiser. Neighborhoods and community groups have until Saturday to rally their team. Donate online at thefooddepot.org/n2n or mail in a check. Act now.
Mary Ferguson is the volunteer organizer for The Food Depot’s Neighbor to Neighbor Fundraiser Campaign.