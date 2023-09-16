There has been a good deal of news lately about America’s inadequate electrical grid. The New York Times comments that what people assume to be “a vast synchronized machine, a network of wires carrying electricity from power plants across the country into our homes” is instead “a patchwork of operators with competing interests.” As a result, this invisible but antiquated grid, built to support the old energy economy, is standing in the way of our progress as a nation.

There is another invisible grid about which we could say the same: It is our food system. While we imagine a network of seamless farm-to-table distribution with grocery stores around every corner, the truth is America’s system is a patched-together, uncoordinated network of suppliers who often do not reach the people most in need. The result is a country where many Americans aren’t confident in their next meal.

In New Mexico, this disconnect is easier to imagine, and it takes an even greater toll. Thirty percent of New Mexicans live in places without access to nutritious, affordable food, or food deserts. And while a child may get access to healthy food at school, they come home to families that lack the basics, and often a grandfather, mother or sibling go hungry. These holes in the system make for a spotty outcome of fit and fed citizens.

Mary Ferguson is the volunteer organizer for The Food Depot’s Neighbor to Neighbor Fundraiser Campaign.

