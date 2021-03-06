Last month, members of the Santa Fe Planning Commission discussed with serious consideration, as well as astonishingly cavalier dismissal, the responsibility they bear to either uphold or dismiss the provisions of the Southwest Highway Corridor Protection Plan.
As was pointed out multiple times, all the other businesses within the corridor have had to abide by these guidelines over the past two decades, with decisions as recently as 2019 against requests by the developer requesting the change. Despite extensive discussion, the corridor was voted to be dispensable in the end.
The primary reason for this decision is the apparent economic bar that exists now for developers with regard to provision of affordable housing within our community. Recent changes have had the effect of allowing all developers before this proposed development to “buy out” their responsibility to provide affordable housing. This developer, SF Brown Inc., is being treated as a special case because of a willingness to provide 10 percent (39 units) of its proposed housing for 10 years at a defined “affordable” rate.
Evidently, for the sake of these units, we will sacrifice the protections that have guided development for 20 years in our community, provisions meant to provide for public safety, health and welfare, and preserve the views and openness that are considered by the hundreds who participated in the establishment of these provisions to be essential to Santa Fe as a vibrant community with a long history.
During the meeting, the developers were asked several times why they could not complete their project with two stories to preserve the corridor and create density outward, rather than up. Representatives for the developer insisted the project would probably be unable to provide any affordable housing if they were required to confine themselves to two stories. This was the persuasive sentence for our commissioners. The commissioners responded with complete acceptance, as if the sacrifice of the corridor and our neighborhood were expendable for the sake of the developer’s bottom line.
In a certain sense, the city has created this positioning by writing an ordinance that allows developers to set such a bottom line, thus requiring the neighborhoods to pay the price in traffic (9,100 additional cars daily) through a failed intersection with one of the highest accident rates in the city, significantly increased safety issues and loss of the corridor we all believed to be protected.
At the first meeting, each attending resident was allowed two minutes to outline the problems with this development. Our hours of research and meetings with city officials, developers and review of documents left us with two minutes to say all there was to say. In contrast, the developer has had, and will yet have, literally hours and face presence to present a beautifully, rhetorically constructed argument for the future of Santa Fe as exemplified in its 40-foot high, densely developed project that will create a precedent that will indeed be used in future developments across the city.
Residents could not comment during the second meeting, while consultants for the developer stood for hours of questioning. The commissioners were helped by the city attorney as well as city planners, who explained why it was permitted to disregard the documents/ordinances sitting in front of them. It was remarkable to watch city officials being encouraged to disregard operational city ordinances for the sake of this project.
The city’s failure to provide adequate housing options for a growing demographic of adults and families who cannot afford Santa Fe’s overheated housing market has become the burden for neighborhoods to absorb, rather than the city’s responsibility to adequately address.
