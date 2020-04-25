Editor’s note: This commentary is the latest in an occasional series on food and hunger in Northern New Mexico.
The sun hadn’t come up yet, but glittering in the darkness on Siler Road were hundreds of headlights. A line of cars stretched a half-mile in each direction, and in those cars were the growing number of hungry people in Santa Fe. The Food Depot handed out more than 750 bags of groceries that morning, enough to support 3,000 people.
“An army marches on its stomach,” Napoleon once said; a general knows the importance of food to winning wars. This applies as well in the fight against this new virus. Food is essential for health. Increased hunger means greater vulnerability to the virus, and the more the virus spreads, the higher the risk will be for all of us.
The need for food has skyrocketed with the exponential increase in unemployment. This is the picture for the foreseeable future; the economic implosion is happening so quickly that unemployment statistics cannot keep up. More and more families will be desperate for food.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly know as food stamps) is available to these desperate low-income families, but the normal-sized allotment is meager. The average SNAP recipient gets $127 a month; while the average cost of groceries per month for one person typically ranges from $165 to $345, based on data published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
That means the SNAP allotment will run out before the month is over, even in normal times. Soaring unemployment will cause this to happen even sooner in the pandemic. When SNAP runs out, families turn first to relatives and friends — or do without; then they turn to food banks and food pantries.
Responding to this increased demand will take new resources. According to Feeding America, food banks across the nation will need $1.4 billion over six months to respond to the need (Food Bank News, April 2).
This pandemic has tilted the world of food distribution on its axis. The work of packing and distributing the groceries to these desperate families depends on volunteers — lots of them.
Until recently, this work has relied on seniors, many of whom are in the high-risk group and who needed to opt out of their volunteer shifts. Some who have stepped up to respond to fill the new volunteer need are furloughed workers, schoolteachers and others now out of work or working from home.
This is one tilt. Another is the role the food banks are taking. Food distribution in pre-pandemic times was done at smaller food pantries working in partnership with a large food bank — in our case the Food Depot, Northern New Mexico’s food bank. As high-risk seniors have been unable to volunteer, some smaller food pantries have reduced hours or closed completely.
The Food Depot has been stepping in and assisting, providing new volunteers to distribute food. The Food Depot has put in place stringent safety procedures for staff and volunteers. Staff members are using the New Mexico Department of Health COVID-19 tool to screen for potential exposure, and they have established exposure prevention protocols as part of their volunteer packet. The volunteer packet has been passed to other organizations in the state as a model of what good procedures look like.
What the Food Depot needs most right now are funds to purchase food to meet the dramatically increased need. Due to health concerns, the Food Depot is not accepting food donations at this time.
If you want to be part of helping hungry New Mexicans, consider an online monetary donation. If you are healthy and able, consider volunteering. More information on this process is available at thefooddepot.org.
