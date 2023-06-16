Pride month is an eagerly anticipated celebration for many of us, serving as a testament to the accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ community since the historic Stonewall riots. However, despite the progress we have made, there remains a troubling trend in the increase of anti-LGBTQ+ laws and hate crimes throughout 2023.

Allow me to share my personal experience of living at the intersection of two marginalized communities: as an undocumented individual and a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This year, our two communities have come under attack through legislation that threatens our well-being and future.

On one front, laws have been passed to restrict undocumented individuals like myself from engaging in everyday activities, even preventing us from driving with a friend. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to make gender-affirming care illegal for the vulnerable youth who need it the most. Shockingly, this is just one example of the 549 anti-trans bills introduced this year alone.

Bryan Avila is the UndocuQueer organizer for the New Mexico Dream Team.