The Navajo Nation opposes the state of New Mexico’s recent motion to dismiss the Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit because the state has not yet complied with the spirit of the court’s order.
This landmark decision highlighted the faltering education system in New Mexico, particularly its failure to provide at-risk students, including Native students, the education they are constitutionally entitled to. To address this failure, Judge Sarah Singleton emphasized the need for systemic reform of the current system of financing public education, which in part requires that every public school in New Mexico has the resources necessary to provide an opportunity for all at-risk students to receive a sufficient education .
The order explicitly requires that the new educational system in New Mexico include a system of accountability to measure whether programs and services actually provide the opportunity for a sound basic education and to assure that local school districts are spending the funds provided in a way that efficiently and effectively meets the needs of at-risk students.
Almost two years after Judge Singleton’s Decision, New Mexico has yet to implement the systemic change required of the order. State schools serving Navajo children report that since the order, the New Mexico Public Education Department has not provided quality or useful technical assistance, guidance or training needed to assist in the implementation of special-education programs, the Indian Education Act, the Hispanic Education Act and the Multicultural Bilingual Education Act, and that the increased funding that has been provided is not nearly enough to meet the needs of at-risk students.
These reports are of great concern to the Navajo Nation, as so many of its children attend public school in New Mexico. Navajo students, and Native students more broadly, constitute a significant percentage of the student population attending New Mexico public schools.
If these students are not provided a sufficient education affording them the opportunity to be college or career ready, the sustained subjugation and deeply systemic inequality already plaguing Native communities and children will continue. The Yazzie/Martinez decision discussed at length the state’s failure to abide by the New Mexico Indian Education Act, a law premised on the idea that a culturally relevant education is produced through the cooperation of the schools and the tribal communities.
While the state did amend the Indian Education Act to require schools to assess Native student needs and develop a framework for improving their educational outcomes (House Bill 250, 2019), schools cannot comply with this law until the state provides the resources to actually implement these changes.
As set forth in the Yazzie/Martinez plaintiff’s reply brief, the state has no comprehensive plan to increase the number and capacity of Native educators, administrators, programs and services to be responsive to Native students’ unique needs.
It is time for the state Public Education Department to prioritize culturally relevant education by working more concertedly with tribal education departments to develop educational inputs that meet the unique needs of Native students.
Such collaboration includes strengthening government-to-government relationships with tribes, fostering purposeful cooperation between schools and tribal communities, and creating and funding a multicultural education framework for all districts serving Native students.
The state of New Mexico has the chance to completely reform how it approaches the education of its most vulnerable students. Instead of shying away or doing the bare minimum, the Navajo Nation encourages New Mexico to rise to this historic opportunity and commit to the institutional transformation called for by Yazzie/Martinez.
The Navajo Nation supports the position set forth by the Yazzie/Martinez plaintiffs and other New Mexico tribes that until the state’s education system complies with its constitutional mandate to provide sufficient education to all students, the state Public Education Department is not in compliance with the order.
