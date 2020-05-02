The official start of spring came and went this year with hardly any notice. March 19 was the first day of spring in North America, but our country was already deeply focused on the developing viral pandemic at that time.
The good news is that nature continues moving forward, whether or not we’re paying attention! Springtime in nature means adult animals from robins to red-tailed hawks are setting up housekeeping and laying eggs. Bobcats will soon have kittens, and squirrels and rabbits already have youngsters in the nest.
While we may not be getting out of our houses as much to see these things, animals are living their wild lives without our notice. But it is also likely that we humans will be getting outside more soon, as discussion of how to safely lift stay-at-home restrictions get underway. We’ll be hiking and picnicking more often, and we’ll probably come across baby rabbits, robins and maybe even hawks.
In June, we might even find a deer fawn lying in our backyards or along a hiking trail. How do we know if these wild animals need help? What should we do when we find a young robin on the ground below its nest? When should we “rescue” the apparently lonely fawn?
Although it is tempting to lend a human hand in situations such as these, often our attempt to help wildlife is actually interference in these animals’ natural growth and development.
For example, in the case of deer fawns, mother deer leave their youngsters hidden in tall grass or under bushes while they go out and forage. The fawn is safer all alone than it would be by trying to keep up with its mother. The mother stealthily returns to her baby during the day to allow it to feed and to check on it, but then leaves it alone often for many hours at a time.
Sometimes active baby birds do fall out of their nest, especially after a big wind storm. If the nest is still intact, we may be able to gently place those babies back into their nest. If the nest has been destroyed, it’s often possible to create an artificial nest out of a small box or basket, and many times the parents will come right back to feeding their little ones.
However, if the parents do not come back, then the best chance the youngsters have for survival is with a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. But how can most of us know the right course of action?
These are exactly the kinds of issues we address every day at New Mexico Wildlife Center. While our center, located just south of Española, has been closed to visitors for the last few weeks due to the coronavirus, our wildlife hospital remains open and is caring for patients. Our licensed and experienced wildlife rehabilitation staff are here to answer your questions and treat wild animals that truly need help.
Last year we cared for 700 injured and orphaned animals in our hospital, and returned many to the wild. We have had to modify how we admit patients to ensure the safety of our team and of rescuers during the pandemic, but we are still happy to help.
We wish everyone a safe and healthy spring, and we hope for a brighter future where we can all get outside and enjoy nature’s wonders. And, if you find a young or injured wild animal, please give us a call at 505-753-9505 — we’re here to help! Visit our website for more information or to support our hospital, newmexicowildlifecenter.org.
